TRENTE DE FRANCE - SEPTEMBRE 2017
Le Trente de France est le classement mensuel des artistes français et francophones les plus diffusés sur les radios FERAROCK, tous supports confondus.
Les chiffres clés : ✔ 22 nouvelles entrées d’albums ✔ 10 albums FERAROCK ✔ 08 albums en première production
En orange, les albums en partenariat avec la FERAROCK ; en jaune, les albums en entrée dans le classement. C = Classement / CP = Classement précédent / E = Entrée / RE = Ré-entrée
C CP Artistes Album Label / Distributeur
1 E L’ENTOURLOOP Le Savoir Faire Face B / X-Ray Production
2 8 YOUTHSTAR S.A MOD Chinese Man Records / Differ-Ant
3 E CABADZI Cabadzi x Blier Studio Chaton
4 6 STUPEFLIP The Antidote Etic System / L’autre Distribution
5 19 GROS OISEAU Zonzon Cheptel Records / Irascible
6 13 DIRTY DEEP What’s Flowin’ In My Veins Deaf Rock Records / L’autre Distribution
7 E ALGORYTHMIK Topos Ark
8 E LES RAMONEURS DE MENHIRS Breizh Anok Breizh Diffusion / Coop Breizh
9 E PIERRE KWENDERS MAKANDA At The End Of Space, The Beginning Of Time Bonsound / IDOL
10 E EQUIPE DE FOOT Chantal Cowboy À La Mode Records / Modulor
11 28 WICKED Crawling Back Autoproduction
12 E MIGHTY BOMBS Not Of This Earth Cabash Records / L’Autre Distribution
13 5 LA CANAILLE 11/08/1973 La Canaille / Modulor
14 E WASHINGTON DEAD CATS Live Under The Creole Moon Devil Deluxe Music / [PIAS]
15 E THE MOORINGS Unbowed Mast Prod
16 10 LE PRINCE HARRY Synthetic Love Teenage Menopause Records / Differ-Ant
17 E CORRIDOR Supermercado Requiem Pour Un Twister / Bertus
18 E ADIEU GARY COOPER Outsiders Casbah Records – Cheptel Records / L’Autre Distribution
19 E UZUL PROD Continental Drifts Arachnids Music
20 E ELIAS DRIS Gold In The Ashes Vicious Circle
21 3 CANNIBALE No Mercy For Love Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution
22 E HUGO KANT Out Of Time Bellring
23 E RAYMONDE HOWARD S.W.E.A.T. We Are Unique Records
24 E TUE-LOUP Total Musette La Lézarde / L’autre Distribution
25 E JOY AS A TOY Mourning Mountains Humpty Dumpty Records
26 E MIHUMA Friture Sur La Ligne IMC Music
27 E TAMBOUR BATTANT Dance All Night Chateau Bruyant Records / X-Ray Production
28 E LO’JO Fonetiq Flowers World Village / [PIAS]
29 E ANGEL FALL L’Empreinte II Autoproduction
30 E BEBLY Déconne Autoproduction