TRENTE DE FRANCE - Octobre 2016
Le Trente de France est le classement mensuel des artistes français et francophones les plus diffusés sur les radios FERAROCK, tous supports confondus.
En orange, les albums en partenariat avec la FERAROCK ; en jaune, les albums en entrée dans le classement. C = Classement / CP = Classement précédent / E = Entrée / RE = Ré-entrée.
LES CHIFFRES CLES = 19 nouvelles entrées d’albums, 9 albums en première production.
C CP Artistes Album Label / Distributeur
1 15 FRUSTRATION Empires Of Shame Born Bad Records / L’Autre Distribution
2 19 EAGLES GIFT An Astral Journey Wild Valley / Modulor
3 2 CHOUETTE You Don’t Know Why You Run Beast Records / Modulor
4 E DAN SAN Shelter Yotanka / [PIAS]
5 E LES DEUXLUXES Springtime Devil Bonsound / Idol
6 E WAX TAILOR By Any Beats Necessary Lab ’O ratoire / Believe Digital
7 9 VERSATIL MONSTER S/T Beast Records – Azbin Records / Modulor
8 E QUETZAL SNAKES Cult Of Deafstruction Transfuges / Modulor
9 E MOTHER OF TWO Being Nice Doesn’t Pay PIPO / La Baleine
10 E ALAN CORBEL That City Megalux Productions / Wiseband
11 E TAIWAN MC Cool & Deadly Chinese Man Records
12 E DEAD OBIES Gesawtkunstwerk Bonsound / Idol
13 E ACID ARAB Musique De France Crammed Discs
14 E JEAN DU VOYAGE Mantra Jarring Effects Label / L’Autre Distribution
15 1 LA FEMME Mystère Barclay / Universal
16 E RUBIN STEINER Vive L’Electricité De La Pensée Humaine Platinum Records
17 E ELECTRIC ELECTRIC III Murailles Music / Kythibong
18 E TOTORRO Come To Mexico Recreation Center / Coop Breizh
19 E PETHROL Figures La Ruche – Le Label / CD1D
20 E MR OIZO All Wet Ed Banger Records / Because Music
21 26 MELISSMELL L’Ankou [PIAS] le label / [PIAS]
22 7 BOB’S NOT DEAD ! J’y Pense Cacahuète Productions
23 20 MANU LANVIN AND THE DEVIL BLUES Blues Booze And Rock N Roll Verycords / Warner
24 22 AGAR AGAR Cardan (EP) Cracki Records
25 E DAVID CARROLL AND THE MIGRATING FELLOWS S/T Milk Music / Believe Digital
26 5 THE LIMIÑANAS Malamore Because Music
27 E COMPILATION Compilation FAIR 2017 FAIR
28 14 GABLÉ JoLLy TrouBLe Ici D’ailleurs / L’autre Distribution
29 E MOUSSU T E LEI JOVENTS Navega ! World Village/[PIAS]
30 E CATFISH Dohyo Troll’s Production / Musicast