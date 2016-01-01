TRENTE DE FRANCE - Octobre 2016

C CP Artistes Album Label / Distributeur

1 15 FRUSTRATION Empires Of Shame Born Bad Records / L’Autre Distribution

2 19 EAGLES GIFT An Astral Journey Wild Valley / Modulor

3 2 CHOUETTE You Don’t Know Why You Run Beast Records / Modulor

4 E DAN SAN Shelter Yotanka / [PIAS]

5 E LES DEUXLUXES Springtime Devil Bonsound / Idol

6 E WAX TAILOR By Any Beats Necessary Lab ’O ratoire / Believe Digital

7 9 VERSATIL MONSTER S/T Beast Records – Azbin Records / Modulor

8 E QUETZAL SNAKES Cult Of Deafstruction Transfuges / Modulor

9 E MOTHER OF TWO Being Nice Doesn’t Pay PIPO / La Baleine

10 E ALAN CORBEL That City Megalux Productions / Wiseband

11 E TAIWAN MC Cool & Deadly Chinese Man Records

12 E DEAD OBIES Gesawtkunstwerk Bonsound / Idol

13 E ACID ARAB Musique De France Crammed Discs

14 E JEAN DU VOYAGE Mantra Jarring Effects Label / L’Autre Distribution

15 1 LA FEMME Mystère Barclay / Universal

16 E RUBIN STEINER Vive L’Electricité De La Pensée Humaine Platinum Records

17 E ELECTRIC ELECTRIC III Murailles Music / Kythibong

18 E TOTORRO Come To Mexico Recreation Center / Coop Breizh

19 E PETHROL Figures La Ruche – Le Label / CD1D

20 E MR OIZO All Wet Ed Banger Records / Because Music

21 26 MELISSMELL L’Ankou [PIAS] le label / [PIAS]

22 7 BOB’S NOT DEAD ! J’y Pense Cacahuète Productions

23 20 MANU LANVIN AND THE DEVIL BLUES Blues Booze And Rock N Roll Verycords / Warner

24 22 AGAR AGAR Cardan (EP) Cracki Records

25 E DAVID CARROLL AND THE MIGRATING FELLOWS S/T Milk Music / Believe Digital

26 5 THE LIMIÑANAS Malamore Because Music

27 E COMPILATION Compilation FAIR 2017 FAIR

28 14 GABLÉ JoLLy TrouBLe Ici D’ailleurs / L’autre Distribution

29 E MOUSSU T E LEI JOVENTS Navega ! World Village/[PIAS]