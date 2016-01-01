TRENTE DE FRANCE - Novembre 2016
Le Trente de France est le classement mensuel des artistes français et francophones les plus diffusés sur les radios FERAROCK, tous supports confondus.
Les chiffres clés : ✔ 8 nouvelles entrées d’albums ✔ 17 albums en partenariat avec la FERAROCK ✔ 12 albums en première production
En orange, les albums en partenariat avec la FERAROCK ; en jaune, les albums en entrée dans le classement. C = Classement / CP = Classement précédent / E = Entrée / RE = Ré-entrée
C CP Artistes Album Label / Distributeur
1 1 FRUSTRATION Empires Of Shame Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution
2 18 TOTORRO Come To Mexico Recreation Center / Coop Breizh
3 6 WAX TAILOR By Any Beats Necessary Lab’ Oratoire / Believe Digital
4 8 QUETZAL SNAKES Cult Of Deafstruction Transfuges / Modulor
5 9 MOTHER OF TWO Being Nice Doesn’t Pay PIPO / La Baleine
6 E BRAIN DAMAGE Talk The Talk Jarring Effects / L’autre Distribution
7 3 CHOUETTE You Don’t Know Why You Run Beast Records / Modulor
8 E 7 WEEKS A Farewell To Dawn Overpowered Records
9 30 CATFISH Dohyo Troll’s Production / Musicast
10 20 MR OIZO All Wet Ed Banger Records / Because Music
11 2 EAGLES GIFT An Astral Journey Wild Valley / Modulor
12 16 RUBIN STEINER Vive L’electricité De La Pensée Humaine Platinum Records
13 17 ELECTRIC ELECTRIC III Murailles Music / Kythibong
14 14 JEAN DU VOYAGE Mantra Jarring Effects / L’autre Distribution
15 13 ACID ARAB Musique De France Crammed Discs
16 11 TAIWAN MC Cool & Deadly Chinese Man Records / Differ-Ant
17 27 COMPILATION Compilation Fair 2017 Fair
18 23 MANU LANVIN AND THE DEVIL BLUES Blues Booze And Rock ’N’ Roll Verycords / Warner
19 1 LA FEMME Mystère Barclay / Universal
20 26 THE LIMIÑANAS Malamore Because Music
21 E THE 1969 CLUB Ayahuasca Neon Citronnade / Modulor
22 E GERARD BASTE Le Prince De La Vigne Drunk Money / Musicast
23 E LISA LEBLANC Why You Wanna Leave Runaway Queen ? Tôt Ou Tard / Vf Musique
24 E BRUIT QUI COURT Que La Nuit M’emporte Autoproduction
25 21 VERSATIL MONSTER S/T Beast Records – Azbin Records / Modulor
26 5 LES DEUXLUXES Springtime Devil Bonsound / Idol
27 19 PETHROL Figures La Ruche – Le Label / Cd1d
28 E DUM SPIRO Hors Chant Contre Courant
29 E MAGNETIC ENSEMBLE Victory Carton Records
30 25 DAVID CARROLL AND THE MIGRATING FELLOWS S/T Milk Music / Believe Digital