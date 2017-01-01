TRENTE DE FRANCE - Mars 2017
Le Trente de France est le classement mensuel des artistes français et francophones les plus diffusés sur les radios FERAROCK, tous supports confondus.
Les chiffres clés : ✔ 14 nouvelles entrées d’albums ✔ 17 albums FERAROCK ✔ 10 albums en première production
En orange, les albums en partenariat avec la FERAROCK ; en jaune, les albums en entrée dans le classement. C = Classement / CP = Classement précédent / E = Entrée / RE = Ré-entrée
C CP Artistes Album Label / Distributeur
1 7 CHINESE MAN Shikantaza Chinese Man Records / Differ-Ant
2 14 ROPOPOROSE Kernel, Foreign Moons Yotanka / [PIAS]
3 2 GROUP DOUEH & CHEVEU Dakhla Sahara Session Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution
4 3 FRANCOIS VIROT Marginal Spots Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution
5 1 H-BURNS Kid We Own The Summer Vietnam / Because
6 E SWEAT LIKE AN APE Dance To The Ring In Our Ears Platinum Records / La Baleine
7 13 AQUASERGE Laisse Ca Etre Almost Musique / L’autre Distribution
8 E KO KO MO Technicolor Life Lmp Musique / Musicast
9 10 TRISTESSE CONTEMPORAINE Stop And Start Record Makers / Because
10 RE ELK ESKAPE Bow Autoproduction
11 25 THA TRICKAZ Cloud City Otodayo Records
12 E LES WAMPAS Evangélisti Verycords / Warner
13 6 BUMPKIN ISLAND All Was Bright Patchrock – Les Disques Normal / L’autre Distribution
14 E STUPEFLIP The Antidote Etic System / L’autre Distribution
15 E LAST TRAIN Weathering Barclay / Universal
16 21 IT IT ANITA Agaaiin Luik Records
17 E THE SLOW SLUSHY BOYS Whelk Time ! Larsen Recordz
18 E KING BISCUIT Well, Well, Well Label Vibrant
19 5 KURSED Misophone H.Y.P / [PIAS]
20 E AL’TARBA La Nuit Se Lève Iot Records
21 8 LE PEUPLE DE L’HERBE Stay Tuned Verycord / Warner
22 E R-WAN Curling Chapter Two / Wagram
23 24 ZENZILE Elements Yotanka / Differ-Ant
24 15 WAX TAILOR By Any Beats Necessary Lab’ Oratoire / Believe Digital
25 28 LISA LEBLANC Why You Wanna Leave Runaway Queen ? Tôt Ou Tard / Vf Musique
26 E MUSCLE Muscle Beast Records – Barbarella Club Records / Cargo Records
27 E SO LUNE Lou Wave Autoproduction
28 E BARBARA WELDENS Le Grand H De L’homme Printival / L’autre Distribution
29 E MAGYD CHERFI Catégorie Reine Lkp
30 E CANNIBALE No Mercy For Love Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution