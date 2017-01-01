TRENTE DE FRANCE - Mars 2017

C CP Artistes Album Label / Distributeur

1 7 CHINESE MAN Shikantaza Chinese Man Records / Differ-Ant

2 14 ROPOPOROSE Kernel, Foreign Moons Yotanka / [PIAS]

3 2 GROUP DOUEH & CHEVEU Dakhla Sahara Session Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution

4 3 FRANCOIS VIROT Marginal Spots Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution

5 1 H-BURNS Kid We Own The Summer Vietnam / Because

6 E SWEAT LIKE AN APE Dance To The Ring In Our Ears Platinum Records / La Baleine

7 13 AQUASERGE Laisse Ca Etre Almost Musique / L’autre Distribution

8 E KO KO MO Technicolor Life Lmp Musique / Musicast

9 10 TRISTESSE CONTEMPORAINE Stop And Start Record Makers / Because

10 RE ELK ESKAPE Bow Autoproduction

11 25 THA TRICKAZ Cloud City Otodayo Records

12 E LES WAMPAS Evangélisti Verycords / Warner

13 6 BUMPKIN ISLAND All Was Bright Patchrock – Les Disques Normal / L’autre Distribution

14 E STUPEFLIP The Antidote Etic System / L’autre Distribution

15 E LAST TRAIN Weathering Barclay / Universal

16 21 IT IT ANITA Agaaiin Luik Records

17 E THE SLOW SLUSHY BOYS Whelk Time ! Larsen Recordz

18 E KING BISCUIT Well, Well, Well Label Vibrant

19 5 KURSED Misophone H.Y.P / [PIAS]

20 E AL’TARBA La Nuit Se Lève Iot Records

21 8 LE PEUPLE DE L’HERBE Stay Tuned Verycord / Warner

22 E R-WAN Curling Chapter Two / Wagram

23 24 ZENZILE Elements Yotanka / Differ-Ant

24 15 WAX TAILOR By Any Beats Necessary Lab’ Oratoire / Believe Digital

25 28 LISA LEBLANC Why You Wanna Leave Runaway Queen ? Tôt Ou Tard / Vf Musique

26 E MUSCLE Muscle Beast Records – Barbarella Club Records / Cargo Records

27 E SO LUNE Lou Wave Autoproduction

28 E BARBARA WELDENS Le Grand H De L’homme Printival / L’autre Distribution

29 E MAGYD CHERFI Catégorie Reine Lkp