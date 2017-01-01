TRENTE DE FRANCE - Janvier 2017

C CP Artistes Album Label / Distributeur

1 6 FRANCOIS VIROT Marginal Spots Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution

2 3 WAX TAILOR By Any Beats Necessary Lab’ Oratoire / Believe Digital

3 8 TOTORRO Come To Mexico Recreation Center / Coop Breizh

4 E ALBATROSS Nothing Belong To Us Autoproduction / Believe Digital

5 2 FRUSTRATION Empires Of Shame Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution

6 1 GERARD BASTE Le Prince De La Vigne Drunk Money / Musicast

7 9 JULIEN GASC Kiss Me,You Fool ! Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution

8 30 IT IT ANITA Agaaiin Luik Records

9 5 LISA LEBLANC Why You Wanna Leave Runaway Queen ? Tôt Ou Tard / Vf Musique

10 18 MOTHER OF TWO Being Nice Doesn’t Pay PIPO / La Baleine

11 12 THEO LAWRENCE AND THE HEARTS Sticky Icky Gentilly Potion / Believe Digital

12 4 DEAD HORSE ONE Season Of The Mist Requiem Pour Un Twister / Kartel Bertus

13 13 CHROMB ! 1000 Dur Et Doux / Inouïe Distribution

14 E BUMPKIN ISLAND All Was Bright Patchrock – Les Disques Normal / L’autre Distribution

15 E MARGARET CATCHER Singularity MC-2 / L’autre Distribution

16 16 ELK ESKAPE Bow Autoproduction

17 10 BRAIN DAMAGE Talk The Talk Jarring Effects / L’autre Distribution

18 E ZVAL Lonely Circus 122 Production

19 11 RUBIN STEINER Vive L’electricité De La Pensée Humaine Platinum Records

20 E SAINT SADRILL Building Lampshades Dur et Doux

21 23 THE 1969 CLUB Ayahuasca Neon Citronnade / Modulor

22 E KURSED Misophone H.Y.P / [PIAS]

23 E FANGA Kaleidoscope Boomerang Records

24 E PONI HOAX Tropical Suite Pan European / Sony

25 20 THE MARSHALS Les Courriers Sessions Freemount Records /Differ-Ant

26 E POGO CAR CRASH CONTROL Pogo Car Crash Control Panenka Music

27 15 QUETZAL SNAKES Cult Of Deafstruction Transfuges / Modulor

28 7 CHOUETTE You Don’t Know Why You Run Beast Records / Modulor

29 24 LAST TRAIN Fragile Barclay / Universal