TRENTE DE FRANCE - Janvier 2017
Le Trente de France est le classement mensuel des artistes français et francophones les plus diffusés sur les radios FERAROCK, tous supports confondus.
Les chiffres clés : ✔ 10 nouvelles entrées d’albums ✔ 20 albums en partenariat avec la FERAROCK ✔ 13 albums en première production
En orange, les albums en partenariat avec la FERAROCK ; en jaune, les albums en entrée dans le classement. C = Classement / CP = Classement précédent / E = Entrée / RE = Ré-entrée
C CP Artistes Album Label / Distributeur
1 6 FRANCOIS VIROT Marginal Spots Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution
2 3 WAX TAILOR By Any Beats Necessary Lab’ Oratoire / Believe Digital
3 8 TOTORRO Come To Mexico Recreation Center / Coop Breizh
4 E ALBATROSS Nothing Belong To Us Autoproduction / Believe Digital
5 2 FRUSTRATION Empires Of Shame Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution
6 1 GERARD BASTE Le Prince De La Vigne Drunk Money / Musicast
7 9 JULIEN GASC Kiss Me,You Fool ! Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution
8 30 IT IT ANITA Agaaiin Luik Records
9 5 LISA LEBLANC Why You Wanna Leave Runaway Queen ? Tôt Ou Tard / Vf Musique
10 18 MOTHER OF TWO Being Nice Doesn’t Pay PIPO / La Baleine
11 12 THEO LAWRENCE AND THE HEARTS Sticky Icky Gentilly Potion / Believe Digital
12 4 DEAD HORSE ONE Season Of The Mist Requiem Pour Un Twister / Kartel Bertus
13 13 CHROMB ! 1000 Dur Et Doux / Inouïe Distribution
14 E BUMPKIN ISLAND All Was Bright Patchrock – Les Disques Normal / L’autre Distribution
15 E MARGARET CATCHER Singularity MC-2 / L’autre Distribution
16 16 ELK ESKAPE Bow Autoproduction
17 10 BRAIN DAMAGE Talk The Talk Jarring Effects / L’autre Distribution
18 E ZVAL Lonely Circus 122 Production
19 11 RUBIN STEINER Vive L’electricité De La Pensée Humaine Platinum Records
20 E SAINT SADRILL Building Lampshades Dur et Doux
21 23 THE 1969 CLUB Ayahuasca Neon Citronnade / Modulor
22 E KURSED Misophone H.Y.P / [PIAS]
23 E FANGA Kaleidoscope Boomerang Records
24 E PONI HOAX Tropical Suite Pan European / Sony
25 20 THE MARSHALS Les Courriers Sessions Freemount Records /Differ-Ant
26 E POGO CAR CRASH CONTROL Pogo Car Crash Control Panenka Music
27 15 QUETZAL SNAKES Cult Of Deafstruction Transfuges / Modulor
28 7 CHOUETTE You Don’t Know Why You Run Beast Records / Modulor
29 24 LAST TRAIN Fragile Barclay / Universal
30 E MONSTROMERY Monstromery Patchrock / L’autre Distribution