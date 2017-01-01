TRENTE DE FRANCE - JUIN 2017
Le Trente de France est le classement mensuel des artistes français et francophones les plus diffusés sur les radios FERAROCK, tous supports confondus.
Les chiffres clés : ✔ 15 nouvelles entrées d’albums ✔ 17 albums FERAROCK ✔ 10 albums en première production
En orange, les albums en partenariat avec la FERAROCK ; en jaune, les albums en entrée dans le classement. C = Classement / CP = Classement précédent / E = Entrée / RE = Ré-entrée
C CP Artistes Album Label / Distributeur
1 E JIM MURPLE MEMORIAL Stella Nova Murple & Cie / Rue Stendhal
2 2 BISON BISOU Bodysick À Tant Rêver Du Roi / ATRDR
3 3 CANNIBALE No Mercy For Love Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution
4 12 THE DECLINE ! Heroes On Empty Streets Kicking Records / [PIAS]
5 E LA CANAILLE 11/08/1973 Autoproduction / Modulor
6 6 STUPEFLIP The Antidote Etic System / L’autre Distribution
7 4 MOUNTAIN BIKE Too Sorry For Any Sorrow Teenage Menopause Records / Differ-Ant
8 E YOUTHSTAR S.A Mod Chinese Man Records / Differ-Ant
9 E LYSISTRATA Pale Blue Skin Ricard S.A Live Music
10 29 LE PRINCE HARRY Synthetic Love Teenage Menopause Records
11 E TROTSKI NAUTIQUE Picole E.P Wewant2wecord
12 24 LA POISON Antidote For Love Snobb
13 E DIRTY DEEP What’s Flowin In My Veins Deaf Rock Records / L’autre Distribution
14 19 RAOUL VIGNAL The Silver Veil Talitres / Differ-Ant
15 E STAND HIGH PATROL The Shift Autoproduction
16 11 ORVAL CARLOS SIBELIUS Ordre Et Progrés Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution
17 1 LAST TRAIN Weathering Barclay / Universal
18 E WAILING TREES Change We Need Jaspir - Label 440 / Baco Distribution
19 E GROS OISEAU Zonzon Cheptel Records / Irascible
20 E FOREIGN DIPLOMATS Princess Flash Hi-Lo Music / Caroline – Universal
21 E CASSE GUEULE Dictature et Mendicité Autoproduction
22 E SUPERGOMBO Explorations Z Production / Inouïe Distribution
23 15 SAX MACHINE Bubbling Saxtoyz / Musicast
24 17 BAGDAD RODEO Trois Dooweet Agency
25 E OLIVER SAF Aux Murmures De L’Aube Come On Tour / Inouïe Distribution
26 E BINGO French Punk Exploitation 1978-1981 Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution
27 E ULTRA VOMIT Panzer Surprise ! Verycords / Warner
28 E WICKED Crawling Back Autoproduction
29 E INFECTICIDE Compilation LP Kdb Records
30 5 SWEAT LIKE AN APE ! Dance To The Ring In Our Ears Platinum Records / La Baleine