TRENTE DE FRANCE - Décembre 2016
Le Trente de France est le classement mensuel des artistes français et francophones les plus diffusés sur les radios FERAROCK, tous supports confondus.
Les chiffres clés : ✔ 12 nouvelles entrées d’albums ✔ 19 albums en partenariat avec la FERAROCK ✔ 13 albums en première production
En orange, les albums en partenariat avec la FERAROCK ; en jaune, les albums en entrée dans le classement. C = Classement / CP = Classement précédent / E = Entrée / RE = Ré-entrée
C CP Artistes Album Label / Distributeur
1 22 GERARD BASTE Le Prince De La Vigne Drunk Money / Musicast
2 1 FRUSTRATION Empires Of Shame Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution
3 3 WAX TAILOR By Any Beats Necessary Lab’ Oratoire / Believe Digital
4 E DEAD HORSE ONE Season Of The Mist Requiem Pour Un Twister / Kartel Bertus
5 23 LISA LEBLANC Why You Wanna Leave Runaway Queen ? Tôt Ou Tard / Vf Musique
6 E FRANCOIS VIROT Marginal Spots Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution
7 7 CHOUETTE You Don’t Know Why You Run Beast Records / Modulor
8 2 TOTORRO Come To Mexico Recreation Center / Coop Breizh
9 E JULIEN GASC Kiss Me,You Fool ! Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution
10 6 BRAIN DAMAGE Talk The Talk Jarring Effects / L’autre Distribution
11 12 RUBIN STEINER Vive L’electricité De La Pensée Humaine Platinum Records
12 E THEO LAWRENCE AND THE HEARTS Sticky Icky Gentilly Potion / Believe Digital
13 E CHROMB ! 1000 Dur Et Doux / Inouïe Distribution
14 24 BRUIT QUI COURT Que La Nuit M’emporte Autoproduction
15 4 QUETZAL SNAKES Cult Of Deafstruction Transfuges / Modulor
16 E ELK ESKAPE Bow Autoproduction
17 15 ACID ARAB Musique De France Crammed Discs
18 5 MOTHER OF TWO Being Nice Doesn’t Pay PIPO / La Baleine
19 E LES 38ÈMES RENCONTRES TRANS MUSICALES DE RENNES Compilation Association Trans Musicales
20 E THE MARSHALS Les Courriers Sessions Freemount Records /Differ-Ant
21 8 7 WEEKS A Farewell To Dawn Overpowered Records
22 11 EAGLES GIFT An Astral Journey Wild Valley / Modulor
23 21 THE 1969 CLUB Ayahuasca Neon Citronnade / Modulor
24 E LAST TRAIN Fragile Barclay / Universal
25 9 CATFISH Dohyo Troll’s Production / Musicast
26 E D-FAZ With Brzowski Autoproduction
27 E BARS EN TRANS 2016 Compilation Bars En Trans
28 28 DUM SPIRO Hors Chant Contre Courant
29 14 JEAN DU VOYAGE Mantra Jarring Effects / L’autre Distribution
30 E IT IT ANITA Agaaiin Luik Records