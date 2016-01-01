TRENTE DE FRANCE - Avril 2017

C CP Artistes Album Label / Distributeur

1 30 CANNIBALE No Mercy For Love Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution

2 14 STUPEFLIP The Antidote Etic System / L’autre Distribution

3 6 SWEAT LIKE AN APE Dance To The Ring In Our Ears Platinum Records / La Baleine

4 1 CHINESE MAN Shikantaza Chinese Man Records / Differ-Ant

5 21 LE PEUPLE DE L’HERBE Stay Tuned Verycord / Warner

6 15 LAST TRAIN Weathering Barclay / Universal

7 5 H-BURNS Kid We Own The Summer Vietnam / Because

8 22 R-WAN Curling Chapter Two / Wagram

9 E REPUBLIK Exotica LADTK / L’autre Distribution

10 2 ROPOPOROSE Kernel, Foreign Moons Yotanka / [PIAS]

11 E THE MADCAPS Slow Down Howlin Banana / Modulor

12 RE MARGARET CATCHER Singularity Mc-2 / L’autre Distribution

13 E SAX MACHINE Bubbling Saxtoyz / Musicast

14 23 ZENZILE Elements Yotanka / Differ-Ant

15 E LA CAFETERA ROJA One Shot Green Piste / L’Autre Distribution

16 RE CHRISTINE Atom From Heart Mouton Noir Records

17 9 TRISTESSE CONTEMPORAINE Stop And Start Record Makers / Because

18 E ERZATZ Meian Jarring Effects / L’autre Distribution

19 RE GERARD BASTE Le Prince De La Vigne Drunk Money / Musicast

20 E NLF3 Waves Of Black And White Prohibited / L’Autre Distribution

21 4 FRANÇOIS VIROT Marginal Spots Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution

22 8 KO KO MO Technicolor Life Lmp Musique / Musicast

23 E ANTILOOPS Lucid Dream Ilona Records / L’autre Distribution

24 17 THE SLOW SLUSHY BOYS Whelk Time ! Larsen Recordz

25 3 GROUP DOUEH & CHEVEU Dakhla Sahara Session Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution

26 24 WAX TAILOR By Any Beats Necessary Lab’ Oratoire / Believe Digital

27 E PASCAL COMELADE Le Rocanrolorama Abrégé Because

28 12 LES WAMPAS Evangélisti Verycords / Warner

29 26 MUSCLE Muscle Beast Records – Barbarella Club Records / Cargo Records