TRENTE DE FRANCE - Avril 2017
Le Trente de France est le classement mensuel des artistes français et francophones les plus diffusés sur les radios FERAROCK, tous supports confondus.
Les chiffres clés : ✔ 9 nouvelles entrées d’albums ✔ 17 albums FERAROCK ✔ 10 albums en première production
En orange, les albums en partenariat avec la FERAROCK ; en jaune, les albums en entrée dans le classement. C = Classement / CP = Classement précédent / E = Entrée / RE = Ré-entrée
C CP Artistes Album Label / Distributeur
1 30 CANNIBALE No Mercy For Love Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution
2 14 STUPEFLIP The Antidote Etic System / L’autre Distribution
3 6 SWEAT LIKE AN APE Dance To The Ring In Our Ears Platinum Records / La Baleine
4 1 CHINESE MAN Shikantaza Chinese Man Records / Differ-Ant
5 21 LE PEUPLE DE L’HERBE Stay Tuned Verycord / Warner
6 15 LAST TRAIN Weathering Barclay / Universal
7 5 H-BURNS Kid We Own The Summer Vietnam / Because
8 22 R-WAN Curling Chapter Two / Wagram
9 E REPUBLIK Exotica LADTK / L’autre Distribution
10 2 ROPOPOROSE Kernel, Foreign Moons Yotanka / [PIAS]
11 E THE MADCAPS Slow Down Howlin Banana / Modulor
12 RE MARGARET CATCHER Singularity Mc-2 / L’autre Distribution
13 E SAX MACHINE Bubbling Saxtoyz / Musicast
14 23 ZENZILE Elements Yotanka / Differ-Ant
15 E LA CAFETERA ROJA One Shot Green Piste / L’Autre Distribution
16 RE CHRISTINE Atom From Heart Mouton Noir Records
17 9 TRISTESSE CONTEMPORAINE Stop And Start Record Makers / Because
18 E ERZATZ Meian Jarring Effects / L’autre Distribution
19 RE GERARD BASTE Le Prince De La Vigne Drunk Money / Musicast
20 E NLF3 Waves Of Black And White Prohibited / L’Autre Distribution
21 4 FRANÇOIS VIROT Marginal Spots Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution
22 8 KO KO MO Technicolor Life Lmp Musique / Musicast
23 E ANTILOOPS Lucid Dream Ilona Records / L’autre Distribution
24 17 THE SLOW SLUSHY BOYS Whelk Time ! Larsen Recordz
25 3 GROUP DOUEH & CHEVEU Dakhla Sahara Session Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution
26 24 WAX TAILOR By Any Beats Necessary Lab’ Oratoire / Believe Digital
27 E PASCAL COMELADE Le Rocanrolorama Abrégé Because
28 12 LES WAMPAS Evangélisti Verycords / Warner
29 26 MUSCLE Muscle Beast Records – Barbarella Club Records / Cargo Records
30 E FRANCOIS AND THE ATLAS MOUNTAINS Solide Miracle Domino / [PIAS]