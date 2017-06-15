FERALISTE - SEPTEMBRE 2017
La synthèse des albums ou E.P. les plus diffusés sur les radios FERAROCK du 16 mai au 15 juin 2017.
En orange, les albums en partenariat avec la FERAROCK.
En jaune, les albums en entrée.
C = Classement / CP = Classement précédent / E = Entrée / RE = Ré-entrée
LES CHIFFRES CLES = 60 artistes francophones, 17 albums FERAROCK, 75 nouvelles entrées d’albums, 27 albums en première production.
C CP Artiste Album Label / Distributeur
1 E L’ENTOURLOOP Le Savoir Faire Face B / X-Ray Production
2 E QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Villains Matador – Beggars / Wagram
3 12 YOUTHSTAR S.A MOD Chinese Man Records / Differ-Ant
4 E CABADZI Cabadzi x Blier Studio Chaton
5 8 STUPEFLIP The Antidote Etic System / L’autre Distribution
6 27 GROS OISEAU Zonzon Cheptel Records / Irascible
7 17 DIRTY DEEP What’s Flowin’ In My Veins Deaf Rock Records / L’autre Distribution
8 97 ALGORYTHMIK Topos Ark
9 E MOGWAI Every Country’s Sun Rock Action Records / [PIAS]
10 E LALI PUNA Two Windows Morr Music
11 E ARIEL PINK Dedicated To Bobby Jameson Mexican Summer / Boogie Drugstore
12 E LES RAMONEURS DE MENHIRS Breizh Anok Breizh Diffusion / Coop Breizh
13 E PIERRE KWENDERS MAKANDA At The End Of Space, The Beginning Of Time Bonsound / IDOL
14 E TRIPTIDES Afterglow Requiem Pour Un Twister / Bertus
15 11 HO99O9 United States Of Horror Toys Have Powers / Caroline
16 E EQUIPE DE FOOT Chantal Cowboy À La Mode Records / Modulor
17 40 WICKED Crawling Back Autoproduction
18 E MIGHTY BOMBS Not Of This Earth Cabash Records / L’Autre Distribution
19 E KRAK IN DUB Amazonite Universal Egg – Fogata Sounds
20 7 LA CANAILLE 11/08/1973 La Canaille / Modulor
21 E WASHINGTON DEAD CATS Live Under The Creole Moon Devil Deluxe Music / [PIAS]
22 E THE MOORINGS Unbowed Mast Prod
23 14 LE PRINCE HARRY Synthetic Love Teenage Menopause Records / Differ-Ant
24 E CORRIDOR Supermercado Requiem Pour Un Twister / Bertus
25 E ALGIERS The Underside Of Power Matador – Beggars / Wagram
26 E ADIEU GARY COOPER Outsiders Casbah Records – Cheptel Records / L’Autre Distribution
27 E UZUL PROD Continental Drifts Arachnids Music
28 E ELIAS DRIS Gold In The Ashes Vicious Circle
29 E GHOSTPOET Dark Days + Canapés Ghostpoet / [PIAS]
30 5 CANNIBALE No Mercy For Love Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution
31 E HUGO KANT Out Of Time Bellring
32 60 RAYMONDE HOWARD S.W.E.A.T. We Are Unique Records
33 E TUE-LOUP Total Musette La Lézarde / L’autre Distribution
34 E JOY AS A TOY Mourning Mountains Humpty Dumpty Records
35 23 BROR GUNNAR JANSSON And The Great Unknown Vol. 1 Normandeep Blues Records
36 E MIHUMA Friture Sur La Ligne IMC Music
37 RE TY SEGALL Ty Segall Drag City / Modulor
38 E CUNNINLYNGUISTS The Azura APOS Music
39 E TAMBOUR BATTANT Dance All Night Chateau Bruyant Records / X-Ray Production
40 E PIXX The Age Of Anxiety 4ad - Beggars / Wagram
41 E LO’JO Fonetiq Flowers World Village / [PIAS]
42 E SPARKS Hippopotamus BMG
43 E MR JUKES God Frist Barclay / Universal
44 E ANGEL FALL L’Empreinte II Autoproduction
45 E BEBLY Déconne Autoproduction
46 E TSHEGUE Survivor Ekler’O’Shock
47 E LAURENCE WASSER Villains Atomic Bongos
48 E NATALIA DOCO El Buen Galicho Casa Del Arbol
49 E LIVINGSTONE Livingstone Scherzo Production
50 E DENAI MOORE We Used To Bloom Because Music
51 2 SLEAFORD MODS English Tapas Rough Trade – Beggars / Wagram
52 E COFFEES & CIGARETTES Freak Show Whitechapel – Tekini Records
53 E GRAND MARCH Growing Old #14 Records
54 E BICEP Bicep Ninja Tune / [PIAS]
55 E MADEMOISELLE K Sous Les Brûlures L’Incandescence Intacte Kravache / [PIAS]
56 E ALEE & ORDOEUVRE En Désaccord Dayman Production
57 E YAN WAGNER This Never Happen Her Majesty’s Ship
58 29 CASSE GUEULE Dictature Et Mendicité Autoproduction
59 E DAAU Hineinterpretierung (Daau Spielt Daau) Ici d’ailleurs / Differ-ant
60 37 ULTRA VOMIT Panzer Surprise ! Verycords / Warner
61 E THE DISTRICTS Popular Manipulations Fat Possum / [PIAS]
62 E LCD SOUNDSYSTEM American Dream DFA Records / Columbia
63 E SMOKEHEAD From The Abyss Autoproduction
64 E BOST & BIM (feat WINSTON MACNUFF) Rabbi Son The Bombist
65 6 THE DECLINE ! Heroes On Empty Streets Kicking Records / [PIAS]
66 E LAURA SAUVAGE Ordinormal Roy Music / Sdo
67 E THE NATIONAL Sleep Well Beast 4AD – Beggars / Wagram
68 E THE DRUMS Abysmal Thoughts Anti / Epitaph
69 E BAJA FREQUENCIA Catzilla Chinese Man Records / Differ-Ant
70 E TRIGGERFINGER Colossus Mascot Records
71 39 MAC DEMARCO This Old Dog Captured Tracks / Differ-Ant
72 33 BAGDAD RODEO Trois Dooweet Agency
73 19 STAND HIGH PATROL The Shift Autoproduction
74 76 CAMILLE Ouï Because Music / Warner
75 47 THE JESUS & MARY CHAIN Damage And Joy Artificial Plastic Records
76 E MAMMÚT Kinder Visions Bella Union Records
77 E FOO FIGHTERS Concrete And Gold RCA / Sony
78 E JIM JONES & RIGHTEOUS MIND Super Natural Hound Gawd !
79 E LAMUZGUEULE Zoo-Logic Enzo Productions / Dify Music
80 13 LYSISTRATA Pale Blue Skin Jerkov
81 43 JUANA MOLINA Halo Crammed Discs
82 E PUMAROSA The Witch Universal Music / Caroline
83 E ANIMAL YOUTH Animal Weyrd Son Records
84 E LEPROUS Malina Inside Out Music
85 E KING CHILD King Child Pieuvre / Inouie Distribution
86 E DISQUE LA RAYÉ 60’s French West Indies Boo-Boo-Galoo Born Bad Records / L’Autre Distribution
87 E ALT-J Relaxer Infectious Records / [Pias]
88 E BAPTIZEIN & SECRET YOLK Ep#5 A Tantôt !
89 73 THE HITS Hard Nut Raccoon Moon
90 E ARCADE FIRE Everything Now Barclay / Universal
91 E LABELLE Univers-île Infiné
92 E PANTOMIME A Secluded Place Autoproduction
93 E PSYKOKONDRIAK Gloomy Days Autoproduction
94 E UN AIR DEUX FAMILLES Latcho Drom (Live 2017) Irfan, le label
95 E GOGOL BORDELLO Seekers And Finders Casa Gogol Records/Cooking Vinyl
96 E KEPA Low Low Wind Autoproduction
97 E PROPHETS OF RAGE Prophets Of Rage Universal Music
98 E DREAM MACHINE The Illusion Castle Face Records
99 E LOMEPAL Flip Pineale Prod
100 E PINKU SAIDO Poketto Black Hole / Et Mon Cul C’est Du Tofu ? / Maloka / No Way Asso / Mutant Rds