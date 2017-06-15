FERALISTE - SEPTEMBRE 2017

C CP Artiste Album Label / Distributeur

1 E L’ENTOURLOOP Le Savoir Faire Face B / X-Ray Production

2 E QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Villains Matador – Beggars / Wagram

3 12 YOUTHSTAR S.A MOD Chinese Man Records / Differ-Ant

4 E CABADZI Cabadzi x Blier Studio Chaton

5 8 STUPEFLIP The Antidote Etic System / L’autre Distribution

6 27 GROS OISEAU Zonzon Cheptel Records / Irascible

7 17 DIRTY DEEP What’s Flowin’ In My Veins Deaf Rock Records / L’autre Distribution

8 97 ALGORYTHMIK Topos Ark

9 E MOGWAI Every Country’s Sun Rock Action Records / [PIAS]

10 E LALI PUNA Two Windows Morr Music

11 E ARIEL PINK Dedicated To Bobby Jameson Mexican Summer / Boogie Drugstore

12 E LES RAMONEURS DE MENHIRS Breizh Anok Breizh Diffusion / Coop Breizh

13 E PIERRE KWENDERS MAKANDA At The End Of Space, The Beginning Of Time Bonsound / IDOL

14 E TRIPTIDES Afterglow Requiem Pour Un Twister / Bertus

15 11 HO99O9 United States Of Horror Toys Have Powers / Caroline

16 E EQUIPE DE FOOT Chantal Cowboy À La Mode Records / Modulor

17 40 WICKED Crawling Back Autoproduction

18 E MIGHTY BOMBS Not Of This Earth Cabash Records / L’Autre Distribution

19 E KRAK IN DUB Amazonite Universal Egg – Fogata Sounds

20 7 LA CANAILLE 11/08/1973 La Canaille / Modulor

21 E WASHINGTON DEAD CATS Live Under The Creole Moon Devil Deluxe Music / [PIAS]

22 E THE MOORINGS Unbowed Mast Prod

23 14 LE PRINCE HARRY Synthetic Love Teenage Menopause Records / Differ-Ant

24 E CORRIDOR Supermercado Requiem Pour Un Twister / Bertus

25 E ALGIERS The Underside Of Power Matador – Beggars / Wagram

26 E ADIEU GARY COOPER Outsiders Casbah Records – Cheptel Records / L’Autre Distribution

27 E UZUL PROD Continental Drifts Arachnids Music

28 E ELIAS DRIS Gold In The Ashes Vicious Circle

29 E GHOSTPOET Dark Days + Canapés Ghostpoet / [PIAS]

30 5 CANNIBALE No Mercy For Love Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution

31 E HUGO KANT Out Of Time Bellring

32 60 RAYMONDE HOWARD S.W.E.A.T. We Are Unique Records

33 E TUE-LOUP Total Musette La Lézarde / L’autre Distribution

34 E JOY AS A TOY Mourning Mountains Humpty Dumpty Records

35 23 BROR GUNNAR JANSSON And The Great Unknown Vol. 1 Normandeep Blues Records

36 E MIHUMA Friture Sur La Ligne IMC Music

37 RE TY SEGALL Ty Segall Drag City / Modulor

38 E CUNNINLYNGUISTS The Azura APOS Music

39 E TAMBOUR BATTANT Dance All Night Chateau Bruyant Records / X-Ray Production

40 E PIXX The Age Of Anxiety 4ad - Beggars / Wagram

41 E LO’JO Fonetiq Flowers World Village / [PIAS]

42 E SPARKS Hippopotamus BMG

43 E MR JUKES God Frist Barclay / Universal

44 E ANGEL FALL L’Empreinte II Autoproduction

45 E BEBLY Déconne Autoproduction

46 E TSHEGUE Survivor Ekler’O’Shock

47 E LAURENCE WASSER Villains Atomic Bongos

48 E NATALIA DOCO El Buen Galicho Casa Del Arbol

49 E LIVINGSTONE Livingstone Scherzo Production

50 E DENAI MOORE We Used To Bloom Because Music

51 2 SLEAFORD MODS English Tapas Rough Trade – Beggars / Wagram

52 E COFFEES & CIGARETTES Freak Show Whitechapel – Tekini Records

53 E GRAND MARCH Growing Old #14 Records

54 E BICEP Bicep Ninja Tune / [PIAS]

55 E MADEMOISELLE K Sous Les Brûlures L’Incandescence Intacte Kravache / [PIAS]

56 E ALEE & ORDOEUVRE En Désaccord Dayman Production

57 E YAN WAGNER This Never Happen Her Majesty’s Ship

58 29 CASSE GUEULE Dictature Et Mendicité Autoproduction

59 E DAAU Hineinterpretierung (Daau Spielt Daau) Ici d’ailleurs / Differ-ant

60 37 ULTRA VOMIT Panzer Surprise ! Verycords / Warner

61 E THE DISTRICTS Popular Manipulations Fat Possum / [PIAS]

62 E LCD SOUNDSYSTEM American Dream DFA Records / Columbia

63 E SMOKEHEAD From The Abyss Autoproduction

64 E BOST & BIM (feat WINSTON MACNUFF) Rabbi Son The Bombist

65 6 THE DECLINE ! Heroes On Empty Streets Kicking Records / [PIAS]

66 E LAURA SAUVAGE Ordinormal Roy Music / Sdo

67 E THE NATIONAL Sleep Well Beast 4AD – Beggars / Wagram

68 E THE DRUMS Abysmal Thoughts Anti / Epitaph

69 E BAJA FREQUENCIA Catzilla Chinese Man Records / Differ-Ant

70 E TRIGGERFINGER Colossus Mascot Records

71 39 MAC DEMARCO This Old Dog Captured Tracks / Differ-Ant

72 33 BAGDAD RODEO Trois Dooweet Agency

73 19 STAND HIGH PATROL The Shift Autoproduction

74 76 CAMILLE Ouï Because Music / Warner

75 47 THE JESUS & MARY CHAIN Damage And Joy Artificial Plastic Records

76 E MAMMÚT Kinder Visions Bella Union Records

77 E FOO FIGHTERS Concrete And Gold RCA / Sony

78 E JIM JONES & RIGHTEOUS MIND Super Natural Hound Gawd !

79 E LAMUZGUEULE Zoo-Logic Enzo Productions / Dify Music

80 13 LYSISTRATA Pale Blue Skin Jerkov

81 43 JUANA MOLINA Halo Crammed Discs

82 E PUMAROSA The Witch Universal Music / Caroline

83 E ANIMAL YOUTH Animal Weyrd Son Records

84 E LEPROUS Malina Inside Out Music

85 E KING CHILD King Child Pieuvre / Inouie Distribution

86 E DISQUE LA RAYÉ 60’s French West Indies Boo-Boo-Galoo Born Bad Records / L’Autre Distribution

87 E ALT-J Relaxer Infectious Records / [Pias]

88 E BAPTIZEIN & SECRET YOLK Ep#5 A Tantôt !

89 73 THE HITS Hard Nut Raccoon Moon

90 E ARCADE FIRE Everything Now Barclay / Universal

91 E LABELLE Univers-île Infiné

92 E PANTOMIME A Secluded Place Autoproduction

93 E PSYKOKONDRIAK Gloomy Days Autoproduction

94 E UN AIR DEUX FAMILLES Latcho Drom (Live 2017) Irfan, le label

95 E GOGOL BORDELLO Seekers And Finders Casa Gogol Records/Cooking Vinyl

96 E KEPA Low Low Wind Autoproduction

97 E PROPHETS OF RAGE Prophets Of Rage Universal Music

98 E DREAM MACHINE The Illusion Castle Face Records

99 E LOMEPAL Flip Pineale Prod