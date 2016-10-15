FERALISTE - Octobre 2016
La synthèse des albums ou E.P. les plus diffusés sur les radios FERAROCK du 16 septembre au 15 octobre 2016.
En orange, les albums en partenariat avec la FERAROCK.
En jaune, les albums en entrée.
C = Classement / CP = Classement précédent / E = Entrée / RE = Ré-entrée
LES CHIFFRES CLES = 52 artistes francophones, 47 artistes français, 26 albums en partenariat avec la FERAROCK, 61 nouvelles entrées d’albums, 29 albums en première production.
C CP Artiste Album Label / Distributeur
1 29 FRUSTRATION Empires Of Shame Born Bad Records / L’Autre Distribution
2 35 EAGLES GIFT An Astral Journey Wild Valley / Modulor
3 4 CHOUETTE You Don’t Know Why You Run Beast Records / Modulor
4 E CLINTON FEARON This Morning Boogie Brown Productions - Chapter Two Records / Wagram Music
5 1 THE VEILS Total Depravity Nettwerk / KXB
6 67 DAN SAN Shelter Yotanka / [PIAS]
7 E LES DEUXLUXES Springtime Devil Bonsound / Idol
8 E WAX TAILOR By Any Beats Necessary Lab ’O ratoire / Believe Digital
9 17 VERSATIL MONSTER S/T Beast Records – Azbin Records / Modulor
10 E QUETZAL SNAKES Cult Of Deafstruction Transfuges / Modulor
11 E MOTHER OF TWO Being Nice Doesn’t Pay PIPO / La Baleine
12 E ALAN CORBEL That City Megalux Productions / Wiseband
13 6 THE GOTOBEDS Blood // Sugar // Secs // Traffic Sub Pop / [PIAS]
14 E TAIWAN MC Cool & Deadly Chinese Man Records
15 E DEAD OBIES Gesawtkunstwerk Bonsound / Idol
16 E ACID ARAB Musique De France Crammed Discs
17 E JEAN DU VOYAGE Mantra Jarring Effects Label / L’Autre Distribution
18 13 DJ SHADOW The Moutain Will Fall Believe Recording / Mass Appeal
19 E JACK WHITE Acoustic Recordings 1998 – 2016 XL Recordings - Beggars – Third Man Records / Wagram
20 E HANNI EL KHATIB Savage Times Vol 4 Because Music / WMI
21 E STEVE GUNN Eyes On The Line Matador – Beggars / Wagram
22 2 LA FEMME Mystère Barclay / Universal
23 E RUBIN STEINER Vive L’Electricité De La Pensée Humaine Platinum Records
24 E THE FRIGHTNRS Nothing More To Say Daptone Records
25 71 ELECTRIC ELECTRIC III Murailles Music / Kythibong
26 E TOTORRO Come To Mexico Recreation Center / Coop Breizh
27 E PETHROL Figures La Ruche – Le Label / CD1D
28 E MR OIZO All Wet Ed Banger Records / Because Music
29 E KALEO A/B Elektra (NEK)
30 45 MELISSMELL L’Ankou [PIAS] le label / [PIAS]
31 E MOTORAMA Dialogues Talitres / Differ-Ant
32 11 BOB’S NOT DEAD ! J’y Pense Cacahuète Productions
33 36 MANU LANVIN AND THE DEVIL BLUES Blues Booze And Rock N Roll Verycords / Warner
34 39 AGAR AGAR Cardan (EP) Cracki Records
35 33 DINOSAUR PILE-UP Eleven Eleven So Recordings
36 E A STATE OF MIND String Theory Hoso - Third Culture / Differ-Ant
37 E DAVID CARROLL AND THE MIGRATING FELLOWS Guinche Blues & Voodoo Folk Milk Music / Believe Digital
38 10 THE LIMIÑANAS Malamore Because Music
39 50 THE EXCITEMENTS Breaking The Rule Penniman Records / Differ-Ant
40 E COMPILATION Compilation Fair 2017 Fair
41 27 GABLÉ Jolly Trouble Ici D’ailleurs / L’autre Distribution
42 16 GOLDEN BUG V.I.C.T.O.R La Belle Records
43 E NEW MODEL ARMY Winter Attack Attack Records
44 3 YAK Alas Salvation Octopus Electrical / Fat Possum
45 E GLASS ANIMALS How To Be A Human Being Caroline / Universal
46 E MOUSSU T E LEI JOVENTS Navega ! World Village/[Pias]
47 E CATFISH Dohyo Troll’s Production / Musicast
48 26 BUVETTE Elasticity Pan European Recording
49 E TRUPA TRUPA Headache Ici D’ailleurs / Differ-Ant
50 E 7 WEEKS A Farewell To Dawn Overpowered Records
51 E CHRISTIAN LÖFFLER Mare Ki Records
52 E GØGGS Gøggs In The Red / Differ-Ant
53 41 SCARECROW The Last No Diggity Records / L’autre Distribution
54 E KATE TEMPEST Let Them Eat Chaos Caroline / Universal
55 E BALKAN BEAT BOX Shout It Out Digital Monkey
56 E ANGEL OLSEN My Woman Jagjaguwar / [PIAS]
57 58 BADBADNOTGOOD Iv Innovative Leisure
58 E THE PACK A.D. Positive Thinking Platinum Records
59 E TELEGRAM You Said You Saw Us Gram Gram Records
60 E VANISHING TWIN Choose Your Own Adventure Soundway Records
61 E DE STAAT O Caroline / Universal
62 E BRUIT QUI COURT Que La Nuit M’emporte Autoproduction
63 E JACQUES DUVALL Je Ne Me Prends Plus Pour Dieu Freaksville Records
64 62 THE MYSTERY LIGHTS S/T Wick Records / Daptone Records
65 RE YOANN MINKOFF Black & White Blues Remove Ya Sound
66 E WARPAINT Heads Up Rough Trade / [PIAS]
67 30 WHITE LUNG Paradise Domino Records / [PIAS]
68 63 BAND OF SKULLS By Default Bmg
69 E ANNE PACEO Circles Laborie Jazz Records / Socadisc
70 E TROY BERKLEY & KRAK IN DUB Upgrades Fogata Sounds
71 E MORGAN DELT Phase Zero Sub Pop / [PIAS]
72 E THE BELMONDOS Good Mistakes Autoproduction
73 E BARRIO POPULO Géographie Du Hasard Carotte Production
74 12 TWIN PEAKS Down In Heaven Communion Records / Caroline Music
75 59 DIRTY DEEP What’s Flowin In My Veins Hell Prod / Beast Records
76 E EL’BLASZCZYK The Quirky Lost Tapes 1993-1995 Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution
77 E FAUNA TWIN The Hydra Crammed Discs
78 E UNION ANALOGTRONICS X BLU Cheetah In The City Fat Beats Records
79 97 PLANTS & ANIMALS Waltzed In From The Rumbling Secret City Records
80 44 THE RAINBONES Secret Slave Youz Production / Harmonia Mundi
81 31 SPEED CARAVAN Big Blue Desert World Village
82 48 PAMELA HUTE Today (EP) My Dear Recordings
83 E SATE Red Black & Blue Cristal Records
84 7 PJ HARVEY The Hope Six Demolition Project Island Records / Universal Music
85 51 LA YEGROS Magnetismo Soundway Records
86 E DIE ANTWOORD Mount Ninji And Da Nice Time Kid Zef Records
87 E HANNAH WILLIAMS & THE AFFIRMATIONS Late Nights & Heartbreak Record Kicks
88 49 ATMOSPHERE Fishing Blues Rhymesayers
89 73 VAGINA TOWN 11 Love Songs Kythibong Records
90 E LUCY DACUS No Burden Matador – Beggars / Wagram
91 E MYKKI BLANCO Mykki Dogfood Music Group
92 E TYCHO Epoch Ghostly International
93 E MAGNETIC ENSEMBLE Victory Carton Records
94 E THE PRETTY RECKLESS Who Your Selling For Mercury / Univerasl
95 E LA ROULETTE RUSTRE La Roulette Rustre Cie L’art Ou L’être
96 21 THEE OH SEES A Weird Exits Castle Face Records
97 E FACTEURS CHEVAUX La Maison Sous Les Eaux La Grange Aux Belles/Modulor
98 E WATSKY X Infinity Steel Wool Entertainment/Membran
99 E YUL Kraklet 2 Resiste
100 E DANNY BROWN Atrocity Exhibition Warp Records