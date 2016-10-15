FERALISTE - Octobre 2016

C CP Artiste Album Label / Distributeur

1 29 FRUSTRATION Empires Of Shame Born Bad Records / L’Autre Distribution

2 35 EAGLES GIFT An Astral Journey Wild Valley / Modulor

3 4 CHOUETTE You Don’t Know Why You Run Beast Records / Modulor

4 E CLINTON FEARON This Morning Boogie Brown Productions - Chapter Two Records / Wagram Music

5 1 THE VEILS Total Depravity Nettwerk / KXB

6 67 DAN SAN Shelter Yotanka / [PIAS]

7 E LES DEUXLUXES Springtime Devil Bonsound / Idol

8 E WAX TAILOR By Any Beats Necessary Lab ’O ratoire / Believe Digital

9 17 VERSATIL MONSTER S/T Beast Records – Azbin Records / Modulor

10 E QUETZAL SNAKES Cult Of Deafstruction Transfuges / Modulor

11 E MOTHER OF TWO Being Nice Doesn’t Pay PIPO / La Baleine

12 E ALAN CORBEL That City Megalux Productions / Wiseband

13 6 THE GOTOBEDS Blood // Sugar // Secs // Traffic Sub Pop / [PIAS]

14 E TAIWAN MC Cool & Deadly Chinese Man Records

15 E DEAD OBIES Gesawtkunstwerk Bonsound / Idol

16 E ACID ARAB Musique De France Crammed Discs

17 E JEAN DU VOYAGE Mantra Jarring Effects Label / L’Autre Distribution

18 13 DJ SHADOW The Moutain Will Fall Believe Recording / Mass Appeal

19 E JACK WHITE Acoustic Recordings 1998 – 2016 XL Recordings - Beggars – Third Man Records / Wagram

20 E HANNI EL KHATIB Savage Times Vol 4 Because Music / WMI

21 E STEVE GUNN Eyes On The Line Matador – Beggars / Wagram

22 2 LA FEMME Mystère Barclay / Universal

23 E RUBIN STEINER Vive L’Electricité De La Pensée Humaine Platinum Records

24 E THE FRIGHTNRS Nothing More To Say Daptone Records

25 71 ELECTRIC ELECTRIC III Murailles Music / Kythibong

26 E TOTORRO Come To Mexico Recreation Center / Coop Breizh

27 E PETHROL Figures La Ruche – Le Label / CD1D

28 E MR OIZO All Wet Ed Banger Records / Because Music

29 E KALEO A/B Elektra (NEK)

30 45 MELISSMELL L’Ankou [PIAS] le label / [PIAS]

31 E MOTORAMA Dialogues Talitres / Differ-Ant

32 11 BOB’S NOT DEAD ! J’y Pense Cacahuète Productions

33 36 MANU LANVIN AND THE DEVIL BLUES Blues Booze And Rock N Roll Verycords / Warner

34 39 AGAR AGAR Cardan (EP) Cracki Records

35 33 DINOSAUR PILE-UP Eleven Eleven So Recordings

36 E A STATE OF MIND String Theory Hoso - Third Culture / Differ-Ant

37 E DAVID CARROLL AND THE MIGRATING FELLOWS Guinche Blues & Voodoo Folk Milk Music / Believe Digital

38 10 THE LIMIÑANAS Malamore Because Music

39 50 THE EXCITEMENTS Breaking The Rule Penniman Records / Differ-Ant

40 E COMPILATION Compilation Fair 2017 Fair

41 27 GABLÉ Jolly Trouble Ici D’ailleurs / L’autre Distribution

42 16 GOLDEN BUG V.I.C.T.O.R La Belle Records

43 E NEW MODEL ARMY Winter Attack Attack Records

44 3 YAK Alas Salvation Octopus Electrical / Fat Possum

45 E GLASS ANIMALS How To Be A Human Being Caroline / Universal

46 E MOUSSU T E LEI JOVENTS Navega ! World Village/[Pias]

47 E CATFISH Dohyo Troll’s Production / Musicast

48 26 BUVETTE Elasticity Pan European Recording

49 E TRUPA TRUPA Headache Ici D’ailleurs / Differ-Ant

50 E 7 WEEKS A Farewell To Dawn Overpowered Records

51 E CHRISTIAN LÖFFLER Mare Ki Records

52 E GØGGS Gøggs In The Red / Differ-Ant

53 41 SCARECROW The Last No Diggity Records / L’autre Distribution

54 E KATE TEMPEST Let Them Eat Chaos Caroline / Universal

55 E BALKAN BEAT BOX Shout It Out Digital Monkey

56 E ANGEL OLSEN My Woman Jagjaguwar / [PIAS]

57 58 BADBADNOTGOOD Iv Innovative Leisure

58 E THE PACK A.D. Positive Thinking Platinum Records

59 E TELEGRAM You Said You Saw Us Gram Gram Records

60 E VANISHING TWIN Choose Your Own Adventure Soundway Records

61 E DE STAAT O Caroline / Universal

62 E BRUIT QUI COURT Que La Nuit M’emporte Autoproduction

63 E JACQUES DUVALL Je Ne Me Prends Plus Pour Dieu Freaksville Records

64 62 THE MYSTERY LIGHTS S/T Wick Records / Daptone Records

65 RE YOANN MINKOFF Black & White Blues Remove Ya Sound

66 E WARPAINT Heads Up Rough Trade / [PIAS]

67 30 WHITE LUNG Paradise Domino Records / [PIAS]

68 63 BAND OF SKULLS By Default Bmg

69 E ANNE PACEO Circles Laborie Jazz Records / Socadisc

70 E TROY BERKLEY & KRAK IN DUB Upgrades Fogata Sounds

71 E MORGAN DELT Phase Zero Sub Pop / [PIAS]

72 E THE BELMONDOS Good Mistakes Autoproduction

73 E BARRIO POPULO Géographie Du Hasard Carotte Production

74 12 TWIN PEAKS Down In Heaven Communion Records / Caroline Music

75 59 DIRTY DEEP What’s Flowin In My Veins Hell Prod / Beast Records

76 E EL’BLASZCZYK The Quirky Lost Tapes 1993-1995 Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution

77 E FAUNA TWIN The Hydra Crammed Discs

78 E UNION ANALOGTRONICS X BLU Cheetah In The City Fat Beats Records

79 97 PLANTS & ANIMALS Waltzed In From The Rumbling Secret City Records

80 44 THE RAINBONES Secret Slave Youz Production / Harmonia Mundi

81 31 SPEED CARAVAN Big Blue Desert World Village

82 48 PAMELA HUTE Today (EP) My Dear Recordings

83 E SATE Red Black & Blue Cristal Records

84 7 PJ HARVEY The Hope Six Demolition Project Island Records / Universal Music

85 51 LA YEGROS Magnetismo Soundway Records

86 E DIE ANTWOORD Mount Ninji And Da Nice Time Kid Zef Records

87 E HANNAH WILLIAMS & THE AFFIRMATIONS Late Nights & Heartbreak Record Kicks

88 49 ATMOSPHERE Fishing Blues Rhymesayers

89 73 VAGINA TOWN 11 Love Songs Kythibong Records

90 E LUCY DACUS No Burden Matador – Beggars / Wagram

91 E MYKKI BLANCO Mykki Dogfood Music Group

92 E TYCHO Epoch Ghostly International

93 E MAGNETIC ENSEMBLE Victory Carton Records

94 E THE PRETTY RECKLESS Who Your Selling For Mercury / Univerasl

95 E LA ROULETTE RUSTRE La Roulette Rustre Cie L’art Ou L’être

96 21 THEE OH SEES A Weird Exits Castle Face Records

97 E FACTEURS CHEVAUX La Maison Sous Les Eaux La Grange Aux Belles/Modulor

98 E WATSKY X Infinity Steel Wool Entertainment/Membran

99 E YUL Kraklet 2 Resiste