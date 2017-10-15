FERALISTE - OCTOBRE 2017
La synthèse des albums ou E.P. les plus diffusés sur les radios FERAROCK du 16 septembre au 15 octobre 2017.
En orange, les albums en partenariat avec la FERAROCK.
En jaune, les albums en entrée.
C = Classement / CP = Classement précédent / E = Entrée / RE = Ré-entrée
LES CHIFFRES CLES = 50 artistes francophones, 22 albums FERAROCK, 58 nouvelles entrées d’albums, 19 albums en première production.
C CP Artiste Album Label
1 2 QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Villains Matador – Beggars
2 1 L’ENTOURLOOP Le Savoir Faire Face B
3 80 LYSISTRATA The Thread Vicious Circle
4 11 ARIEL PINK Dedicated To Bobby Jameson Mexican Summer
5 E WAND Plum Drag City Records
6 55 MADEMOISELLE K Sous Les Brûlures L’Incandescence Intacte Kravache
7 29 GHOSTPOET Dark Days + Canapés Ghostpoet
8 E WE INSIST ! Wax And Wane Vicious Circle
9 52 COFFEES & CIGARETTES Freak Show Whitechapel
10 E MARIETTA La Passagère Born Bad Records
11 E NO METAL IN THIS BATTLE Paprika À Tant Rêver Du Roi
12 E GIRLS IN HAWAII Nocturne [PIAS] Le Label
13 67 THE NATIONAL Sleep Well Beast 4AD – Beggars
14 9 MOGWAI Every Country’s Sun Rock Action Records
15 E PETIT FANTOME Un Mouvement Pour Le Vent Because Music
16 E BRAIN DAMAGE MEETS HARRISON STAFFORD Liberation Time Jarring Effects
17 57 YAN WAGNER This Never Happen Her Majesty’s Ship
18 16 EQUIPE DE FOOT Chantal Modulor
19 E METZ Strange Peace Sub Pop
20 22 THE MOORINGS Unbowed Mast Prod
21 RE THE SUNFLOWERS The Intergalactic Guide To Find The Red Cowboy Only Lovers Records
22 12 LES RAMONEURS DE MENHIRS Breizh Anok Breizh Diffusion
23 E LA MVERTE The Inner Out Her Majesty’s Ship
24 E ARNAUD REBOTINI 120 Battements Par Minutes Because Music
25 E KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD Murder Of The Universe Heavenly Recordings
26 E JOON MOON Moonshine Corner Kwaidan Records
27 69 BAJA FREQUENCIA Catzilla Chinese Man Records
28 61 THE DISTRICTS Popular Manipulations Fat Possum
29 E SNAPPED ANKLES Come Plays The Trees The Leaf Label
30 13 PIERRE KWENDERS MAKANDA At The End Of Space, The Beginning Of Time Bonsound
31 E KING KRULE The Ooz Xl-Recordings
32 E TRICKY Uniform False Idols
33 E TARA KING TH Stellar Fantasies Petrol Chips
34 E CHAPELIER FOU Muance Ici D’ailleurs
35 E ADAM H Abolition T-Rec
36 E AqME AqME At(H)Ome
37 E MARILYN MANSON Heaven Upside Down Universal
38 E PROTOMARTYR Relatives In Descent Domino Recording
39 3 YOUTHSTAR S.A MOD Chinese Man Records
40 25 ALGIERS The Underside Of Power Matador
41 E CHAD VANGAALEN Light Information Sub Pop
42 17 WICKED Crawling Back Autoproduction
43 E ZACHARIE Giant Bear Z Production
44 28 ELIAS DRIS Gold In The Ashes Vicious Circle
45 E BEE TRICKS Lazy Lazy Petrol Chips
46 RE FOREIGN DIPLOMATS Princess Flash Hi-Lo Music
47 E DATE WITH ELVIS First Date La Dame Noir Records
48 E THE DARTS Me.Ow Dirty Water Records
49 54 BICEP Bicep Ninja Tune
50 20 LA CANAILLE 11/08/1973 La Canaille / Modulor
51 48 NATALIA DOCO El Buen Galicho Casa Del Arbol
52 65 THE DECLINE ! Heroes On Empty Streets Kicking Records / [PIAS]
53 E MAMMÙT Kinder Visions Bella Union
54 E LOMOSTATIC Lomostatic Petrol Chips
55 42 SPARKS Hippopotamus BMG
56 35 BROR GUNNAR JANSSON And The Great Unknown Vol. 1 Normandeep Blues Records
57 E TRUPA TRUPA Jolly Songs Ici D’ailleurs
58 E CRAFTMEN CLUB Colores Upton Park
59 RE GIRLPOOL Powerplant Anti-
60 19 KRAK IN DUB Amazonite Universal Egg – Fogata Sounds
61 E ESCOBAR The Biggest Sound I Love Limoges Records
62 E CAMILLE OUÏ Because Music
63 E DECLAN MCKENNA What Do You Think About The Car Because Music
64 44 ANGEL FALL L’Empreinte II Autoproduction
65 E OMNI Multi-Task Trouble In Mind Records
66 62 LCD SOUNDSYSTEM American Dream DFA
67 E MOUNT KIMBIE Love What Survives Warp Records
68 E DIRTY WORK OF SOUL BROTHERS Girl’s Ashes Artdisto
69 E MATIAS AGUAYO & THE DESDEMONAS Sofarnopolis Crammed Discs
70 RE LEA PORCELAIN Hymns To The Night Kobalt Music
71 E RISKE ZERO No Country For Poor Man Maudit Tangue
72 4 CABADZI Cabadzi x Blier Studio Chaton
73 E PUNISH YOURSELF Spin The Pig Verycords
74 87 ALT-J Relaxer Infectious Records
75 E JONWAYNE Rap Album Two Authors Recording
76 59 DAAU Hineinterpretierung (Daau Spielt Daau) Ici d’ailleurs
77 E LUX Super8 Autoproduction
78 30 CANNIBALE No Mercy For Love Born Bad Records
79 E NOSFELL Echo Zulu Likadé
80 E TOGETHER PANGEA Bulls And Roosters Nettwerk
81 E TRADITIONAL MONSTERS Push The Panic Button Quixote Music
82 E CHOUF Volatils Jerkov
83 15 HO99O9 United States Of Horror Toys Have Powers / Caroline
84 RE DIRTY DEEP What’s Flowin’ In My Veins Deaf Rock Records
85 E DÄLEK Endangered Philosophies Ipecac Recordings
86 E SLØTFACE Try Not To Freak Out Propeller Recordings
87 E ROMAIN PINSOLLE Romain Pinsolle Soleil Oblique
88 E THE SURFING MAGAZINES Moshi Moshi Records
89 E AMADOU & MARIAM La Confusion Because
90 E BRNS Sugar High Yotanka
91 E HOWLIN’ MACHINES Fever One Hot Minute
92 E THE FRIGHTNRS More To Say Version Daptone Records
93 E HAVANA MEETS KINGSTON Havana Meets Kingston Baco Records
94 E MELANIE DE BIASIO Lilies [PIAS] le label
95 E 8 Post Drunk Mimie Petrol Chips
96 E BLURRY MOUNTAIN Out Of Sight Damage Ride
97 77 FOO FIGHTERS Concrete And Gold RCA
98 5 STUPEFLIP The Antidote Etic System
99 E WILL SAMSON Welcome Oxygen Talitres
100 RE THE BLACK ANGELS The Death Song Partisan Records