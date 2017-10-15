FERALISTE - OCTOBRE 2017

C CP Artiste Album Label

1 2 QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Villains Matador – Beggars

2 1 L’ENTOURLOOP Le Savoir Faire Face B

3 80 LYSISTRATA The Thread Vicious Circle

4 11 ARIEL PINK Dedicated To Bobby Jameson Mexican Summer

5 E WAND Plum Drag City Records

6 55 MADEMOISELLE K Sous Les Brûlures L’Incandescence Intacte Kravache

7 29 GHOSTPOET Dark Days + Canapés Ghostpoet

8 E WE INSIST ! Wax And Wane Vicious Circle

9 52 COFFEES & CIGARETTES Freak Show Whitechapel

10 E MARIETTA La Passagère Born Bad Records

11 E NO METAL IN THIS BATTLE Paprika À Tant Rêver Du Roi

12 E GIRLS IN HAWAII Nocturne [PIAS] Le Label

13 67 THE NATIONAL Sleep Well Beast 4AD – Beggars

14 9 MOGWAI Every Country’s Sun Rock Action Records

15 E PETIT FANTOME Un Mouvement Pour Le Vent Because Music

16 E BRAIN DAMAGE MEETS HARRISON STAFFORD Liberation Time Jarring Effects

17 57 YAN WAGNER This Never Happen Her Majesty’s Ship

18 16 EQUIPE DE FOOT Chantal Modulor

19 E METZ Strange Peace Sub Pop

20 22 THE MOORINGS Unbowed Mast Prod

21 RE THE SUNFLOWERS The Intergalactic Guide To Find The Red Cowboy Only Lovers Records

22 12 LES RAMONEURS DE MENHIRS Breizh Anok Breizh Diffusion

23 E LA MVERTE The Inner Out Her Majesty’s Ship

24 E ARNAUD REBOTINI 120 Battements Par Minutes Because Music

25 E KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD Murder Of The Universe Heavenly Recordings

26 E JOON MOON Moonshine Corner Kwaidan Records

27 69 BAJA FREQUENCIA Catzilla Chinese Man Records

28 61 THE DISTRICTS Popular Manipulations Fat Possum

29 E SNAPPED ANKLES Come Plays The Trees The Leaf Label

30 13 PIERRE KWENDERS MAKANDA At The End Of Space, The Beginning Of Time Bonsound

31 E KING KRULE The Ooz Xl-Recordings

32 E TRICKY Uniform False Idols

33 E TARA KING TH Stellar Fantasies Petrol Chips

34 E CHAPELIER FOU Muance Ici D’ailleurs

35 E ADAM H Abolition T-Rec

36 E AqME AqME At(H)Ome

37 E MARILYN MANSON Heaven Upside Down Universal

38 E PROTOMARTYR Relatives In Descent Domino Recording

39 3 YOUTHSTAR S.A MOD Chinese Man Records

40 25 ALGIERS The Underside Of Power Matador

41 E CHAD VANGAALEN Light Information Sub Pop

42 17 WICKED Crawling Back Autoproduction

43 E ZACHARIE Giant Bear Z Production

44 28 ELIAS DRIS Gold In The Ashes Vicious Circle

45 E BEE TRICKS Lazy Lazy Petrol Chips

46 RE FOREIGN DIPLOMATS Princess Flash Hi-Lo Music

47 E DATE WITH ELVIS First Date La Dame Noir Records

48 E THE DARTS Me.Ow Dirty Water Records

49 54 BICEP Bicep Ninja Tune

50 20 LA CANAILLE 11/08/1973 La Canaille / Modulor

51 48 NATALIA DOCO El Buen Galicho Casa Del Arbol

52 65 THE DECLINE ! Heroes On Empty Streets Kicking Records / [PIAS]

53 E MAMMÙT Kinder Visions Bella Union

54 E LOMOSTATIC Lomostatic Petrol Chips

55 42 SPARKS Hippopotamus BMG

56 35 BROR GUNNAR JANSSON And The Great Unknown Vol. 1 Normandeep Blues Records

57 E TRUPA TRUPA Jolly Songs Ici D’ailleurs

58 E CRAFTMEN CLUB Colores Upton Park

59 RE GIRLPOOL Powerplant Anti-

60 19 KRAK IN DUB Amazonite Universal Egg – Fogata Sounds

61 E ESCOBAR The Biggest Sound I Love Limoges Records

62 E CAMILLE OUÏ Because Music

63 E DECLAN MCKENNA What Do You Think About The Car Because Music

64 44 ANGEL FALL L’Empreinte II Autoproduction

65 E OMNI Multi-Task Trouble In Mind Records

66 62 LCD SOUNDSYSTEM American Dream DFA

67 E MOUNT KIMBIE Love What Survives Warp Records

68 E DIRTY WORK OF SOUL BROTHERS Girl’s Ashes Artdisto

69 E MATIAS AGUAYO & THE DESDEMONAS Sofarnopolis Crammed Discs

70 RE LEA PORCELAIN Hymns To The Night Kobalt Music

71 E RISKE ZERO No Country For Poor Man Maudit Tangue

72 4 CABADZI Cabadzi x Blier Studio Chaton

73 E PUNISH YOURSELF Spin The Pig Verycords

74 87 ALT-J Relaxer Infectious Records

75 E JONWAYNE Rap Album Two Authors Recording

76 59 DAAU Hineinterpretierung (Daau Spielt Daau) Ici d’ailleurs

77 E LUX Super8 Autoproduction

78 30 CANNIBALE No Mercy For Love Born Bad Records

79 E NOSFELL Echo Zulu Likadé

80 E TOGETHER PANGEA Bulls And Roosters Nettwerk

81 E TRADITIONAL MONSTERS Push The Panic Button Quixote Music

82 E CHOUF Volatils Jerkov

83 15 HO99O9 United States Of Horror Toys Have Powers / Caroline

84 RE DIRTY DEEP What’s Flowin’ In My Veins Deaf Rock Records

85 E DÄLEK Endangered Philosophies Ipecac Recordings

86 E SLØTFACE Try Not To Freak Out Propeller Recordings

87 E ROMAIN PINSOLLE Romain Pinsolle Soleil Oblique

88 E THE SURFING MAGAZINES Moshi Moshi Records

89 E AMADOU & MARIAM La Confusion Because

90 E BRNS Sugar High Yotanka

91 E HOWLIN’ MACHINES Fever One Hot Minute

92 E THE FRIGHTNRS More To Say Version Daptone Records

93 E HAVANA MEETS KINGSTON Havana Meets Kingston Baco Records

94 E MELANIE DE BIASIO Lilies [PIAS] le label

95 E 8 Post Drunk Mimie Petrol Chips

96 E BLURRY MOUNTAIN Out Of Sight Damage Ride

97 77 FOO FIGHTERS Concrete And Gold RCA

98 5 STUPEFLIP The Antidote Etic System

99 E WILL SAMSON Welcome Oxygen Talitres