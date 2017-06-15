FERALISTE - JUIN 2017
La synthèse des albums ou E.P. les plus diffusés sur les radios FERAROCK du 16 mai au 15 juin 2017.
En orange, les albums en partenariat avec la FERAROCK.
En jaune, les albums en entrée.
C = Classement / CP = Classement précédent / E = Entrée / RE = Ré-entrée
LES CHIFFRES CLES = 58 artistes francophones, 33 albums FERAROCK, 43 nouvelles entrées d’albums, 23 albums en première production.
C CP Artiste Album Label / Distributeur
1 12 THE SUNFLOWERS The Intergalactic Guide To Find The Red Cowboy Only Lovers Records / Differ-Ant
2 2 SLEAFORD MODS English Tapas Rough Trade – Beggars / Wagram
3 48 JIM MURPLE MEMORIAL Stella Nova Murple & Cie / Rue Stendhal
4 3 BISON BISOU Bodysick À Tant Rêver Du Roi / ATRDR
5 4 CANNIBALE No Mercy For Love Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution
6 18 THE DECLINE ! Heroes On Empty Streets Kicking Records / [PIAS]
7 E LA CANAILLE 11/08/1973 Autoproduction / Modulor
8 8 STUPEFLIP The Antidote Etic System / L’autre Distribution
9 79 THURSTON MOORE Rock’N’Roll Consciousness Caroline / Universal
10 6 MOUNTAIN BIKE Too Sorry For Any Sorrow Teenage Menopause Records / Differ-Ant
11 E HO99O9 United States Of Horror Toys Have Powers / Caroline Records
12 E YOUSTHSTAR S.A Mod Chinese Man Records / Differ-Ant
13 E LYSISTRATA Pale Blue Skin Ricard S.A Live Music
14 43 LE PRINCE HARRY Synthetic Love Teenage Menopause Records
15 E TROTSKI NAUTIQUE Picole E.P Wewant2wecord
16 34 LA POISON Antidote For Love Snobb
17 E DIRTY DEEP What’s Flowin In My Veins Deaf Rock Records / L’autre Distribution
18 28 RAOUL VIGNAL The Silver Veil Talitres / Differ-Ant
19 E STAND HIGH PATROL The Shift Autoproduction
20 10 FILASTINE & NOVA Drapetomania Jarring Effects / L’autre Distribution
21 17 ORVAL CARLOS SIBELIUS Ordre Et Progrés Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution
22 11 PULLED APART BY HORSES The Haze Search & Destroy
23 RE BROR GUNNAR JANSSON And The Great Unknown Vol. 1 Normandeep Blues Record
24 5 HANNI EL KHATIB Savage Times Innovative Leisure / Because Music
25 2 LAST TRAIN Weathering Barclay / Universal
26 E WAILING TREES Change We Need Jaspir - Label 440 / Baco Distribution
27 E GROS OISEAU Zonzon Cheptel Records / Irascible
28 E FOREIGN DIPLOMATS Princess Flash Hi-Lo Music / Caroline – Universal
29 E CASSE GUEULE Dictature et Mendicité Autoproduction
30 32 OUMOU SANGARE Mogoya No Format Records
31 E SUPERGOMBO Explorations Z Production / Inouïe Distribution
32 22 SAX MACHINE Bubbling Saxtoyz / Musicast
33 26 BAGDAD RODEO Trois Dooweet Agency
34 E OLIVER SAF Aux Murmures De L’Aube Come On Tour / Inouïe Distribution
35 24 THE BIG MOON Love In The 4th Dimension Fiction Records / Universal
36 E BINGO French Punk Exploitation 1978-1981 Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution
37 E ULTRA VOMIT Panzer Surprise ! Verycords / Warner
38 E MANDO DIAO Good Times Bmg
39 20 MAC DEMARCO This Old Dog Captured Tracks / Differ-Ant
40 E WICKED Crawling Back Autoproduction
41 56 KENDRICK LAMAR DAMN. Aftermath / Interscope
42 E INFECTICIDE Compilation LP Kdb Records
43 46 JUANA MOLINA Halo Crammed Discs
44 7 SWEAT LIKE AN APE ! Dance To The Ring In Our Ears Platinum Records / La Baleine
45 E LEA PORCELAIN Hymns To The Night Kobalt Music / [PIAS]
46 39 THE SORE LOSERS Skydogs Ultra Elektrik Records
47 E THE JESUS & MARY CHAIN Damage And Joy Artificial Plastic Records
48 44 EL MICHELS AFFAIR Loose Change Big Crown Records
49 35 PETER VON POEHL Sympatic Magic BMG
50 19 PASCAL COMELADE Best Of : Le Rocanrolorama Abrégé Because Music
51 47 BLACK LIPS Satan’s Graffiti Or God’s Art ? Vice Music
52 42 LES WAMPAS Evangélisti Verycords / Warner
53 31 R-WAN Curling Chapter Two / Wagram
54 33 THE DEFIBRILLATORS Electric Fist Stoofophone Records
55 55 THE BLACK ANGELS The Death Song Partisan Records
56 58 CAPSULA Dreaming of the Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars Vicious Circle
57 E PAMPLEMOUSSE Pamplemousse Autoproduction
58 9 GRANDADDY Last Place Columbia - 30th Century Records / Sony
59 E KING AYISOBA 1000 Can Die Glitterbeat Records
60 E RAYMONDE HOWARD S.W.E.A.T. We Are Unique Records
61 13 GROUP DOUEH & CHEVEU Dakhla Sahara Session Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution
62 E SOOM T & BUDZ Ode To A Karrot Khanti Records
63 61 FRANÇOIS AND THE ATLAS MOUNTAINS Solide Miracle Domino / [PIAS]
64 E LEFT LANE CRUISER Claw Machine Wizard Alive Naturalsound Records
65 30 CHEVALIEN Sunderground Nuun Records – Moose Records / Kuroneko Media
66 E THE FEELIES In Between Bar None Records
67 E GIRLPOOL Powerplant Anti- / Epitaph
68 25 WELLBIRD Menu Sounds Like Yeah !
69 RE KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD Flying Microtonal Banana Heavenly Recordings / [PIAS]
70 E THE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS Whiteout Conditions Universal
71 84 LE SKELETON BAND Tigre Teigne Head Records
72 99 VALERIE JUNE The Order Of Time Universal
73 E THE HITS Hard Nut Raccoon Moon
74 80 KRISMENN S’Habituer À L’Obscurité World Village
75 E FOREST SWORDS Compassion Ninja Tune
76 E CAMILLE Ouï Because Music / Warner
77 38 MAXIMO PARK Risk To Exist Daylighting
78 74 OH ! TIGER MOUNTAIN Altered Man Microphone Recordings – Sounds Like Yeah ! / [PIAS]
79 E THE CHARLATANS Different Days BMG
80 RE PSYKUP Ctrl+Alt+Fuck Klonosphere
81 41 THE MADCAPS Slow Down Howlin Banana / Modulor
82 RE DOPE LEMON Hounds Tooth Autoproduction
83 E PWR BTTM Pageant Big Scary Monsters
84 E COLDCUT & ON-U SOUND Outside The Echo Chamber Ninja Tune / [PIAS]
85 29 SMOKEY JOE & THE KID Take Control Banzai Lab / Differ-Ant
86 E TOMBOUCT0U Ceiling Coast Autoproduction
87 40 MUSCLE Muscle Beast Records – Barbarella Club Records / Cargo Records
88 E BIGA*RANX 1988 X-Ray Production / Wagram
89 23 HALASAN BAZAR Burns Requiem Pour Un Twister / Kartel
90 E WAVVES You’re Welcome Ghost Ramp
91 E COTTON BELLY’S Cotton Belly’s Live Session, Vol. 1 Autoproduction
92 14 LA CAFETERA ROJA One Shot Green Piste Records / L’Autre Distribution
93 E POWERDOVE War Shapes Murailles Music
94 75 THIEVERY CORPORATION The Temple Of I & I ESL Music
95 E JAKE BUGG On My One Mercury / Universal
96 E ELECTRIC VOCUHILA Kombino Splinto Capsule
97 E ALGORYTHMIK Topos ARK
98 15 REPUBLIK Exotica LADTK / L’autre Distribution
99 53 MENDELSON Sciences Politiques Ici D’ailleurs / Differ-Ant
100 E LUCIO BUKOWSKI Simorgh Modulor