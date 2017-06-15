FERALISTE - JUIN 2017

C CP Artiste Album Label / Distributeur

1 12 THE SUNFLOWERS The Intergalactic Guide To Find The Red Cowboy Only Lovers Records / Differ-Ant

2 2 SLEAFORD MODS English Tapas Rough Trade – Beggars / Wagram

3 48 JIM MURPLE MEMORIAL Stella Nova Murple & Cie / Rue Stendhal

4 3 BISON BISOU Bodysick À Tant Rêver Du Roi / ATRDR

5 4 CANNIBALE No Mercy For Love Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution

6 18 THE DECLINE ! Heroes On Empty Streets Kicking Records / [PIAS]

7 E LA CANAILLE 11/08/1973 Autoproduction / Modulor

8 8 STUPEFLIP The Antidote Etic System / L’autre Distribution

9 79 THURSTON MOORE Rock’N’Roll Consciousness Caroline / Universal

10 6 MOUNTAIN BIKE Too Sorry For Any Sorrow Teenage Menopause Records / Differ-Ant

11 E HO99O9 United States Of Horror Toys Have Powers / Caroline Records

12 E YOUSTHSTAR S.A Mod Chinese Man Records / Differ-Ant

13 E LYSISTRATA Pale Blue Skin Ricard S.A Live Music

14 43 LE PRINCE HARRY Synthetic Love Teenage Menopause Records

15 E TROTSKI NAUTIQUE Picole E.P Wewant2wecord

16 34 LA POISON Antidote For Love Snobb

17 E DIRTY DEEP What’s Flowin In My Veins Deaf Rock Records / L’autre Distribution

18 28 RAOUL VIGNAL The Silver Veil Talitres / Differ-Ant

19 E STAND HIGH PATROL The Shift Autoproduction

20 10 FILASTINE & NOVA Drapetomania Jarring Effects / L’autre Distribution

21 17 ORVAL CARLOS SIBELIUS Ordre Et Progrés Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution

22 11 PULLED APART BY HORSES The Haze Search & Destroy

23 RE BROR GUNNAR JANSSON And The Great Unknown Vol. 1 Normandeep Blues Record

24 5 HANNI EL KHATIB Savage Times Innovative Leisure / Because Music

25 2 LAST TRAIN Weathering Barclay / Universal

26 E WAILING TREES Change We Need Jaspir - Label 440 / Baco Distribution

27 E GROS OISEAU Zonzon Cheptel Records / Irascible

28 E FOREIGN DIPLOMATS Princess Flash Hi-Lo Music / Caroline – Universal

29 E CASSE GUEULE Dictature et Mendicité Autoproduction

30 32 OUMOU SANGARE Mogoya No Format Records

31 E SUPERGOMBO Explorations Z Production / Inouïe Distribution

32 22 SAX MACHINE Bubbling Saxtoyz / Musicast

33 26 BAGDAD RODEO Trois Dooweet Agency

34 E OLIVER SAF Aux Murmures De L’Aube Come On Tour / Inouïe Distribution

35 24 THE BIG MOON Love In The 4th Dimension Fiction Records / Universal

36 E BINGO French Punk Exploitation 1978-1981 Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution

37 E ULTRA VOMIT Panzer Surprise ! Verycords / Warner

38 E MANDO DIAO Good Times Bmg

39 20 MAC DEMARCO This Old Dog Captured Tracks / Differ-Ant

40 E WICKED Crawling Back Autoproduction

41 56 KENDRICK LAMAR DAMN. Aftermath / Interscope

42 E INFECTICIDE Compilation LP Kdb Records

43 46 JUANA MOLINA Halo Crammed Discs

44 7 SWEAT LIKE AN APE ! Dance To The Ring In Our Ears Platinum Records / La Baleine

45 E LEA PORCELAIN Hymns To The Night Kobalt Music / [PIAS]

46 39 THE SORE LOSERS Skydogs Ultra Elektrik Records

47 E THE JESUS & MARY CHAIN Damage And Joy Artificial Plastic Records

48 44 EL MICHELS AFFAIR Loose Change Big Crown Records

49 35 PETER VON POEHL Sympatic Magic BMG

50 19 PASCAL COMELADE Best Of : Le Rocanrolorama Abrégé Because Music

51 47 BLACK LIPS Satan’s Graffiti Or God’s Art ? Vice Music

52 42 LES WAMPAS Evangélisti Verycords / Warner

53 31 R-WAN Curling Chapter Two / Wagram

54 33 THE DEFIBRILLATORS Electric Fist Stoofophone Records

55 55 THE BLACK ANGELS The Death Song Partisan Records

56 58 CAPSULA Dreaming of the Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars Vicious Circle

57 E PAMPLEMOUSSE Pamplemousse Autoproduction

58 9 GRANDADDY Last Place Columbia - 30th Century Records / Sony

59 E KING AYISOBA 1000 Can Die Glitterbeat Records

60 E RAYMONDE HOWARD S.W.E.A.T. We Are Unique Records

61 13 GROUP DOUEH & CHEVEU Dakhla Sahara Session Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution

62 E SOOM T & BUDZ Ode To A Karrot Khanti Records

63 61 FRANÇOIS AND THE ATLAS MOUNTAINS Solide Miracle Domino / [PIAS]

64 E LEFT LANE CRUISER Claw Machine Wizard Alive Naturalsound Records

65 30 CHEVALIEN Sunderground Nuun Records – Moose Records / Kuroneko Media

66 E THE FEELIES In Between Bar None Records

67 E GIRLPOOL Powerplant Anti- / Epitaph

68 25 WELLBIRD Menu Sounds Like Yeah !

69 RE KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD Flying Microtonal Banana Heavenly Recordings / [PIAS]

70 E THE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS Whiteout Conditions Universal

71 84 LE SKELETON BAND Tigre Teigne Head Records

72 99 VALERIE JUNE The Order Of Time Universal

73 E THE HITS Hard Nut Raccoon Moon

74 80 KRISMENN S’Habituer À L’Obscurité World Village

75 E FOREST SWORDS Compassion Ninja Tune

76 E CAMILLE Ouï Because Music / Warner

77 38 MAXIMO PARK Risk To Exist Daylighting

78 74 OH ! TIGER MOUNTAIN Altered Man Microphone Recordings – Sounds Like Yeah ! / [PIAS]

79 E THE CHARLATANS Different Days BMG

80 RE PSYKUP Ctrl+Alt+Fuck Klonosphere

81 41 THE MADCAPS Slow Down Howlin Banana / Modulor

82 RE DOPE LEMON Hounds Tooth Autoproduction

83 E PWR BTTM Pageant Big Scary Monsters

84 E COLDCUT & ON-U SOUND Outside The Echo Chamber Ninja Tune / [PIAS]

85 29 SMOKEY JOE & THE KID Take Control Banzai Lab / Differ-Ant

86 E TOMBOUCT0U Ceiling Coast Autoproduction

87 40 MUSCLE Muscle Beast Records – Barbarella Club Records / Cargo Records

88 E BIGA*RANX 1988 X-Ray Production / Wagram

89 23 HALASAN BAZAR Burns Requiem Pour Un Twister / Kartel

90 E WAVVES You’re Welcome Ghost Ramp

91 E COTTON BELLY’S Cotton Belly’s Live Session, Vol. 1 Autoproduction

92 14 LA CAFETERA ROJA One Shot Green Piste Records / L’Autre Distribution

93 E POWERDOVE War Shapes Murailles Music

94 75 THIEVERY CORPORATION The Temple Of I & I ESL Music

95 E JAKE BUGG On My One Mercury / Universal

96 E ELECTRIC VOCUHILA Kombino Splinto Capsule

97 E ALGORYTHMIK Topos ARK

98 15 REPUBLIK Exotica LADTK / L’autre Distribution

99 53 MENDELSON Sciences Politiques Ici D’ailleurs / Differ-Ant