FERALISTE - Janvier 2017

C CP Artiste Album Label / Distributeur

1 1 FAI BABA Sad And Horny Casbah Records – A Tree In a Field / L’autre Distribution

2 9 FRANCOIS VIROT Marginal Spots Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution

3 4 WAX TAILOR By Any Beats Necessary Lab’ Oratoire / Believe Digital

4 11 TOTORRO Come To Mexico Recreation Center / Coop Breizh

5 E ALBATROSS Nothing Belongs To Us Autoproduction / Believe Digital

6 3 FRUSTRATION Empires Of Shame Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution

7 2 GERARD BASTE Le Prince De La Vigne Drunk Money / Musicast

8 13 JULIEN GASC Kiss Me, You Fool ! Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution

9 5 KATE TEMPEST Let Them Eat Chaos Caroline / Universal

10 45 IT IT ANITA Agaaiin Luik Records

11 8 LISA LEBLANC Why You Wanna Leave Runaway Queen ? Tôt Ou Tard / Vf Musique

12 25 MOTHER OF TWO Being Nice Doesn’t Pay PIPO / La Baleine

13 16 THEO LAWRENCE & THE HEARTS Sticky Icky Gentilly Potion / Believe Digital

14 7 DEAD HORSE ONE Season Of The Mist Requiem Pour Un Twister / Kartel Bertus

15 12 THE LEMON TWIGS Do Hollywood 4AD – Beggars / Wagram

16 6 SLAVES Take Control Mercury / Universal

17 17 CHROMB ! 1000 Dur Et Doux / Inouïe Distribution

18 E BUMPKIN ISLAND All Was Bright Patchrock – Les Disques Normal / L’autre Distribution

19 E MARGARET CATCHER Singularity MC-2 / L’autre Distribution

20 20 ELK ESKAPE Bow Autoproduction

21 14 BRAIN DAMAGE Talk The Talk Jarring Effects / L’autre Distribution

22 E ZVAL Lonely Circus 122 Production

23 11 RUBIN STEINER Vive L’electricité De La Pensée Humaine Platinum Records

24 E SAINT SADRILL Building Lampshades Dur et Doux

25 28 PRETENDERS Alone BMG

26 35 THE 1969 CLUB Ayahuasca Neon Citronnade / Modulor

27 99 KURSED Misophone H.Y.P / [PIAS]

28 54 FANGA Kaleidoscope Boomerang Records

29 E TINARIWEN Elwan Wedge / [PIAS]

30 22 THE PACK A.D. Positive Thinking Platinum Records

31 78 PONI HOAX Tropical Suite Pan European Recording / Sony

32 27 CLINTON FEARON This Morning Boogie Brown Productions - Chapter Two Records / Wagram Music

33 32 THE MARSHALS Les Courriers Sessions Freemount Records / Differ-Ant

34 64 POGO CAR CRASH CONTROL Pogo Car Crash Control Panenka Music

35 19 QUETZAL SNAKES Cult Of Deafstruction Transfuges / Modulor

36 10 CHOUETTE You Don’t Know Why You Run Beast Records / Modulor

37 21 MOTORAMA Dialogues Talitres / Differ-Ant

38 36 LAST TRAIN Fragile Barclay / Universal

39 E MONSTROMERY Monstromery Patchrock / L’autre Distribution

40 58 WINTER FAMILY South From Here Ici D’ailleurs / Differ-Ant

41 43 THE WANTON BISHOPS Nowhere Everywhere Kartel Music

42 53 PIERS FACCINI I Dreamed An Island Beating Drum / Zamora Productions

43 86 BOTTLE NEXT Bad Horses Le Cri Du Charbon / Inouïe Distribution

44 38 CATFISH Dohyo Troll’s Production / Musicast

45 30 TRUPA TRUPA Headache Ici D’ailleurs / Differ-Ant

46 37 D.D. DUMBO Utopia Defeated 4AD – Beggars / Wagram

47 E EZ3KIEL Lux Live Ici D’ailleurs / L’Autre Distribution

48 E GORDON Dystopia InFiné

49 26 JACK WHITE Acoustic Recordings 1998 – 2016 Xl Recordings - Beggars – Third Man Records / Wagram

50 56 BLACK FOXXES I’m Not Well Caroline / Universal

51 E THA TRICKAZ Cloud City Otodayo Records

52 67 LA FEMME Mystère Barclay / Universal

53 RE HANNAH WILLIAMS & THE AFFIRMATIONS Late Nights & Heartbreak Record Kicks

54 70 LUCY DACUS No Burden Matador – Beggars / Wagram

55 E MNNQNS Capital Telescope

56 18 BRUIT QUI COURT Que La Nuit M’emporte Autoproduction

57 55 THE POP GROUP Honeymoon On Mars Freaks R Us

58 65 KALEO A/B Elektra (NEK)

59 E NARROW TERENCE Rumble-O-Rama Enkirama - Sounds Like Yeah ! / [PIAS]

60 34 EAGLES GIFT An Astral Journey Wild Valley / Modulor

61 E ROPOPOROSE Kernel, Foreign Moons Yotanka / [PIAS]

62 84 GLORIA In Excelsis Stereo Howlin Banana Records

63 E INVADERS Carnival Of Sounds Il Monstro / L’autre Distribution

64 42 A TRIBE CALLED QUEST We Got It From Here… Jive Epic / Sony

65 E ANTOINE IPPYK Ippyk Autoproduction

66 E BARBEROS Barberos Dream Machine Records

67 E LETHERETTE Last Night On Earth Ninja Tune / [PIAS]

68 89 PIXIES Head Carrier Pixies Music / [PIAS]

69 48 DR(DR)ONE Dance w/ You Johnkôôl Records / Kuroneko

70 41 DUM SPIRO Hors Chant Contre Courant

71 24 ACID ARAB Musique De France Crammed Discs

72 93 DIE ANTWOORD Mount Ninji And Da Nice Time Kid Zef Records

73 29 SATE Red Black & Blue Cristal Records

74 E MICHAEL NAU Mowing Suicide Squize Records

75 E PUMPKIN & VINS DA CUERO Chimiq Mentallow / Musicast

76 RE BIG JESUS Oneiric Mascot Music Productions

77 74 MELL Deprime & Collation Art Disco / L’autre Distribution

78 77 MOUNTAIN MEN Black Market Flowers Echo / [PIAS]

79 E BE4T SLICER 5th Element Ba Zique

80 E DOT LEGACY To The Other Setalight Records

81 E GIRAFE & BRUNO GIRARD Panier Sur La Tête Discobole Records

82 E KING BISCUIT Well, Well, Well Label Vibrant

83 51 STEVE ’N’ SEAGULLS Brothers In Farms Spinefarm / Universal

84 66 MANU LANVIN AND THE DEVIL BLUES Blues Booze And Rock ’N’ Roll Verycords / Warner

85 60 LES DEUXLUXES Springtime Devil Bonsound / Idol

86 47 POWELL Sport Xl Recordings – Beggars / Wagram

87 E CAZURILLO Greetings From Grinchland Cheap Satanism Records

88 94 HER Her Live Tape #1 Barclay / Universal

89 46 VAGINA TOWN 11 Love Songs Kythibong Records

90 81 ARIES Adieu Or Die La Castanya / K Records

91 100 DAN SAN Shelter Yotanka / [PIAS]

92 E OAKMAN Waterscape Autoproduction

93 68 THE FRIGHTNRS Nothing More To Say Daptone Records

94 40 VERSATIL MONSTER Versatil Monster Beast Records – Azbin Records / Modulor

95 E THE OLYMPIANS The Olympians Daptone Records

96 73 WARPAINT Heads Up Rough Trade – Beggars / Wagram

97 E BARGOU 08 Targ Glitterbeat

98 RE JOHNNY MAFIA Michel-Michel Michel Autoproduction

99 E OS THE DARMA LOVERS Espaço Novomundo