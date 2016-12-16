FERALISTE - JANVIER 2017
La synthèse des albums ou E.P. les plus diffusés sur les radios FERAROCK du 16 décembre 2016 au 15 janvier 2017.
En orange, les albums en partenariat avec la FERAROCK.
En jaune, les albums en entrée.
C = Classement / CP = Classement précédent / E = Entrée / RE = Ré-entrée
LES CHIFFRES CLES = 61 artistes francophones, 57 artistes français, 35 albums en partenariat avec la FERAROCK, 37 nouvelles entrées d’albums, 31 albums en première production.
C CP Artiste Album Label / Distributeur
1 1 FAI BABA Sad And Horny Casbah Records – A Tree In a Field / L’autre Distribution
2 9 FRANCOIS VIROT Marginal Spots Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution
3 4 WAX TAILOR By Any Beats Necessary Lab’ Oratoire / Believe Digital
4 11 TOTORRO Come To Mexico Recreation Center / Coop Breizh
5 E ALBATROSS Nothing Belongs To Us Autoproduction / Believe Digital
6 3 FRUSTRATION Empires Of Shame Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution
7 2 GERARD BASTE Le Prince De La Vigne Drunk Money / Musicast
8 13 JULIEN GASC Kiss Me, You Fool ! Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution
9 5 KATE TEMPEST Let Them Eat Chaos Caroline / Universal
10 45 IT IT ANITA Agaaiin Luik Records
11 8 LISA LEBLANC Why You Wanna Leave Runaway Queen ? Tôt Ou Tard / Vf Musique
12 25 MOTHER OF TWO Being Nice Doesn’t Pay PIPO / La Baleine
13 16 THEO LAWRENCE & THE HEARTS Sticky Icky Gentilly Potion / Believe Digital
14 7 DEAD HORSE ONE Season Of The Mist Requiem Pour Un Twister / Kartel Bertus
15 12 THE LEMON TWIGS Do Hollywood 4AD – Beggars / Wagram
16 6 SLAVES Take Control Mercury / Universal
17 17 CHROMB ! 1000 Dur Et Doux / Inouïe Distribution
18 E BUMPKIN ISLAND All Was Bright Patchrock – Les Disques Normal / L’autre Distribution
19 E MARGARET CATCHER Singularity MC-2 / L’autre Distribution
20 20 ELK ESKAPE Bow Autoproduction
21 14 BRAIN DAMAGE Talk The Talk Jarring Effects / L’autre Distribution
22 E ZVAL Lonely Circus 122 Production
23 11 RUBIN STEINER Vive L’electricité De La Pensée Humaine Platinum Records
24 E SAINT SADRILL Building Lampshades Dur et Doux
25 28 PRETENDERS Alone BMG
26 35 THE 1969 CLUB Ayahuasca Neon Citronnade / Modulor
27 99 KURSED Misophone H.Y.P / [PIAS]
28 54 FANGA Kaleidoscope Boomerang Records
29 E TINARIWEN Elwan Wedge / [PIAS]
30 22 THE PACK A.D. Positive Thinking Platinum Records
31 78 PONI HOAX Tropical Suite Pan European Recording / Sony
32 27 CLINTON FEARON This Morning Boogie Brown Productions - Chapter Two Records / Wagram Music
33 32 THE MARSHALS Les Courriers Sessions Freemount Records / Differ-Ant
34 64 POGO CAR CRASH CONTROL Pogo Car Crash Control Panenka Music
35 19 QUETZAL SNAKES Cult Of Deafstruction Transfuges / Modulor
36 10 CHOUETTE You Don’t Know Why You Run Beast Records / Modulor
37 21 MOTORAMA Dialogues Talitres / Differ-Ant
38 36 LAST TRAIN Fragile Barclay / Universal
39 E MONSTROMERY Monstromery Patchrock / L’autre Distribution
40 58 WINTER FAMILY South From Here Ici D’ailleurs / Differ-Ant
41 43 THE WANTON BISHOPS Nowhere Everywhere Kartel Music
42 53 PIERS FACCINI I Dreamed An Island Beating Drum / Zamora Productions
43 86 BOTTLE NEXT Bad Horses Le Cri Du Charbon / Inouïe Distribution
44 38 CATFISH Dohyo Troll’s Production / Musicast
45 30 TRUPA TRUPA Headache Ici D’ailleurs / Differ-Ant
46 37 D.D. DUMBO Utopia Defeated 4AD – Beggars / Wagram
47 E EZ3KIEL Lux Live Ici D’ailleurs / L’Autre Distribution
48 E GORDON Dystopia InFiné
49 26 JACK WHITE Acoustic Recordings 1998 – 2016 Xl Recordings - Beggars – Third Man Records / Wagram
50 56 BLACK FOXXES I’m Not Well Caroline / Universal
51 E THA TRICKAZ Cloud City Otodayo Records
52 67 LA FEMME Mystère Barclay / Universal
53 RE HANNAH WILLIAMS & THE AFFIRMATIONS Late Nights & Heartbreak Record Kicks
54 70 LUCY DACUS No Burden Matador – Beggars / Wagram
55 E MNNQNS Capital Telescope
56 18 BRUIT QUI COURT Que La Nuit M’emporte Autoproduction
57 55 THE POP GROUP Honeymoon On Mars Freaks R Us
58 65 KALEO A/B Elektra (NEK)
59 E NARROW TERENCE Rumble-O-Rama Enkirama - Sounds Like Yeah ! / [PIAS]
60 34 EAGLES GIFT An Astral Journey Wild Valley / Modulor
61 E ROPOPOROSE Kernel, Foreign Moons Yotanka / [PIAS]
62 84 GLORIA In Excelsis Stereo Howlin Banana Records
63 E INVADERS Carnival Of Sounds Il Monstro / L’autre Distribution
64 42 A TRIBE CALLED QUEST We Got It From Here… Jive Epic / Sony
65 E ANTOINE IPPYK Ippyk Autoproduction
66 E BARBEROS Barberos Dream Machine Records
67 E LETHERETTE Last Night On Earth Ninja Tune / [PIAS]
68 89 PIXIES Head Carrier Pixies Music / [PIAS]
69 48 DR(DR)ONE Dance w/ You Johnkôôl Records / Kuroneko
70 41 DUM SPIRO Hors Chant Contre Courant
71 24 ACID ARAB Musique De France Crammed Discs
72 93 DIE ANTWOORD Mount Ninji And Da Nice Time Kid Zef Records
73 29 SATE Red Black & Blue Cristal Records
74 E MICHAEL NAU Mowing Suicide Squize Records
75 E PUMPKIN & VINS DA CUERO Chimiq Mentallow / Musicast
76 RE BIG JESUS Oneiric Mascot Music Productions
77 74 MELL Deprime & Collation Art Disco / L’autre Distribution
78 77 MOUNTAIN MEN Black Market Flowers Echo / [PIAS]
79 E BE4T SLICER 5th Element Ba Zique
80 E DOT LEGACY To The Other Setalight Records
81 E GIRAFE & BRUNO GIRARD Panier Sur La Tête Discobole Records
82 E KING BISCUIT Well, Well, Well Label Vibrant
83 51 STEVE ’N’ SEAGULLS Brothers In Farms Spinefarm / Universal
84 66 MANU LANVIN AND THE DEVIL BLUES Blues Booze And Rock ’N’ Roll Verycords / Warner
85 60 LES DEUXLUXES Springtime Devil Bonsound / Idol
86 47 POWELL Sport Xl Recordings – Beggars / Wagram
87 E CAZURILLO Greetings From Grinchland Cheap Satanism Records
88 94 HER Her Live Tape #1 Barclay / Universal
89 46 VAGINA TOWN 11 Love Songs Kythibong Records
90 81 ARIES Adieu Or Die La Castanya / K Records
91 100 DAN SAN Shelter Yotanka / [PIAS]
92 E OAKMAN Waterscape Autoproduction
93 68 THE FRIGHTNRS Nothing More To Say Daptone Records
94 40 VERSATIL MONSTER Versatil Monster Beast Records – Azbin Records / Modulor
95 E THE OLYMPIANS The Olympians Daptone Records
96 73 WARPAINT Heads Up Rough Trade – Beggars / Wagram
97 E BARGOU 08 Targ Glitterbeat
98 RE JOHNNY MAFIA Michel-Michel Michel Autoproduction
99 E OS THE DARMA LOVERS Espaço Novomundo
100 E JAY DANIEL Broken Knowz Technicolour