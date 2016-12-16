FERALISTE - FEVRIER 2017

C Artiste Album Label / Distributeur

1 E TY SEGALL Ty Segall Drag City / Modulor

2 E H-BURNS Kid We Own The Summer Vietnam / Because

3 E GROUP DOUEH & CHEVEU Dakhla Sahara Session Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution

4 9 FRANCOIS VIROT Marginal Spots Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution

5 59 NARROW TERENCE Rumble-O-Rama Enkirama - Sounds Like Yeah ! / [PIAS]

6 27 KURSED Misophone H.Y.P / [PIAS]

7 18 BUMPKIN ISLAND All Was Bright Patchrock – Les Disques Normal / L’autre Distribution

8 E CHINESE MAN Shikantaza Chinese Man Records / Differ-Ant

9 E LE PEUPLE DE L’HERBE Stay Tuned Verycord / Warner

10 19 MARGARET CATCHER Singularity Mc-2 / L’autre Distribution

11 1 FAI BABA Sad And Horny Casbah Records - A Tree In A Field / L’autre Distrbution

12 E SHANNON WRIGHT Division Vicious Circle

13 E TRISTESSE CONTEMPORAINE Stop And Start Record Makers / Because

14 29 TINARIWEN Elwan Wedge / [PIAS]

15 6 FRUSTRATION Empires Of Shame Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution

16 43 BOTTLE NEXT Bad Horses Le Cri Du Charbon / Inouie Distribution

17 9 KATE TEMPEST Let Them Eat Chaos Caroline / Universal

18 E AQUASERGE Laisse Ca Etre Almost Musique / L’autre Distribution

19 61 ROPOPOROSE Kernel, Foreign Moons Yotanka / [PIAS]

20 3 WAX TAILOR By Any Beats Necessary Lab’ Oratoire / Believe Digital

21 4 TOTORRO Come To Mexico Recreation Center / Coop Breizh

22 E MNEMOTECHNIC Weapons A Tant Rêver Du Roi

23 13 JULIEN GASC Kiss Me,You Fool ! Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution

24 78 PONI HOAX Tropical Suite Pan European / Sony

25 E PISSED JEANS Why Love Now Sub Pop / [PIAS]

26 E YALTA CLUB Hybris Popes Autoproductions / Kunoreko

27 8 IT IT ANITA Agaaiin Luik Records

28 E BAJRAM BILI Remembered Waves Le Turc Mecanique – Another Record

29 5 ALBATROSS Nothing Belong To Us Autoproduction / Believe Digital

30 40 WINTER FAMILY South From Here Ici D’ailleurs / Differ-Ant

31 E SALLIE FORD Soul Sick Decca / Universal

32 E ZENZILE Elements Yotanka / Differ-Ant

33 51 THA TRICKAZ Cloud City Otodayo Records

34 7 GERARD BASTE Le Prince De La Vigne Drunk Money / Musicast

35 22 ZVAL Lonely Circus 122 Production

36 11 LISA LEBLANC Why You Wanna Leave Runaway Queen ? Tôt Ou Tard / Vf Musique

37 34 POGO CAR CRASH CONTROL Pogo Car Crash Control Panenka Music

38 E CHRISTINE Atom From Heart Mouton Noir Records

39 E THE KEYS Now Is Not A Good Time Another Record

40 82 KING BISCUIT Well, Well, Well Label Vibrant

41 E AL’TARBA La Nuit Se Lève Iot Records

42 15 THE LEMON TWIGS Do Hollywood 4ad – Beggars / Wagram

43 E ERZATZ Meian Jarring Effects / L’autre Distribution

44 E STE-PART Playground Stand High Records

45 E BIM BAM ORCHESTRA Break Your Border Mud Club

46 E LEIF VOLLEBEKK Twin Solitude Secret City / Bertus France

47 E PAUS Mitra Universal

48 E LAST NIGHT Friendly Fires Le Turc Mecanique

49 75 PUMPKIN & VINS DA CUERO Chimiq Mentallow / Musicast

50 E BONOBO Migration Ninja Tune / [PIAS]

51 E THE REBELS OF TIUJUANA #3 Le Pop Club Records

52 E WILLIAM Z VILLAIN William Z Villain Normandeep Blues Record

53 33 THE MARSHALS Les Courriers Sessions Freemount Records /Differ-Ant

54 41 THE WANTON BISHOPS Nowhere Everywhere Kartel Music

55 E DJÉ BALÈTI Moko Sirventés

56 E GRANDADDY Last Place Columbia - 30th Century Records / Sony

57 63 INVADERS Carnival Of Sounds Il Monstro / L’autre Distribution

58 14 DEAD HORSE ONE Season Of The Mist Requiem Pour Un Twister / Kartel Bertus

59 E THE SORE LOSERS Skydogs Ultra Elektrik Records

60 20 ELK ESKAPE Bow Autoproduction

61 13 THEO LAWRENCE AND THE HEARTS Sticky Icky Gentilly Potion / Believe Digital

62 23 RUBIN STEINER Vive L’electricité De La Pensée Humaine Platinum Records

63 32 DANNY BROWN Atrocity Exhibition Warp Records

64 42 PIERS FACCINI I Dreamed An Island Beating Drum / Zamora Productions

65 E BARBARA WELDENS Le Grand H De L’homme Printival / L’autre Distribution

66 E MENDELSON Sciences Politiques Ici D’ailleurs / Differ-Ant

67 17 CHROMB ! 1000 Dur Et Doux / Inouïe Distribution

68 80 DOT LEGACY To The Other Setalight Records

69 36 CHOUETTE You Don’t Know Why You Run Beast Records / Modulor

70 44 CATFISH Dohyo Troll’s Production / Musicast

71 53 HANNAH WILLIAMS & THE AFFIRMATIONS Late Nights & Heartbreak Record Kicks

72 E ANTILOOPS Lucid Dream ilona Records / L’autre Distribution

73 70 DUM SPIRO Hors Chant Contre Courant

74 81 GIRAFE & BRUNO GIRARD Panier Sur La Tête Discobole Records

75 E KLONE Unplugged Verycords / Warner

76 E BRACE ! BRACE ! Controlled Weirdness Howlin Banana Records – Teenage Hate Records

77 21 BRAIN DAMAGE Talk The Talk Jarring Effects / L’autre Distribution

78 E LES WAMPAS Evangélisti Verycords / Warner

79 49 JACK WHITE Acoustic Recordings 1998 – 2016 Xl Recordings - Beggars – Third Man Records / Wagram

80 E MOTHER’S CAKE No Rhyme No Reason Membran

81 E R-WAN Curling Chapter Two / Wagram

82 E SLEAFORD MODS English Tapas Rough Trade – Beggars / Wagram

83 25 PRETENDERS Alone Bmg

84 E LYRE LE TEMPS Prohibition Swing French Gramm

85 78 MOUNTAIN MEN Black Market Flowers Echo / [PIAS]

86 45 TRUPA TRUPA Headache Ici D’ailleurs / Differ-Ant

87 79 BE4T SLICER 5th Element Ba Zique

88 E PETER HARPER Peter Harper La Baleine

89 E LES MARQUISES A Night Full Of Collaspses Ici D’ailleurs / Differ-Ant

90 E PART COMPANY Seasons Green United Music

91 E PLAISIR VALLE Plaisir Valle Autoproduction

92 RE BALKAN BEAT BOX Shout It Out Digital Monkey

93 E THE MINNEAPOLIS URANIUM CLUB All Of Them Natural Static Shock Records

94 E BROR GUNNAR JANSSON And The Great Unknown Vol. 1 Normandeep Blues Record

95 RE TAIWAN MC Cool & Deadly Chinese Man Records / Differ-Ant

96 E RICH ROBIN Trigger Dooweet Agency

97 64 A TRIBE CALLED QUEST We Got It From Here… Jive Epic/Sony

98 E HOUSE OF WOLVES House Of Wolves Discolexique

99 RE BLACKBERRY SMOKE Like An Arrow Earache Records