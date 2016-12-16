FERALISTE - FEVRIER 2017
La synthèse des albums ou E.P. les plus diffusés sur les radios FERAROCK du 16 décembre 2016 au 15 janvier 2017.
En orange, les albums en partenariat avec la FERAROCK.
En jaune, les albums en entrée.
C = Classement / CP = Classement précédent / E = Entrée / RE = Ré-entrée
LES CHIFFRES CLES = 69 artistes francophones, 35 albums FERAROCK, 50 nouvelles entrées d’albums, 34 albums en première production.
C Artiste Album Label / Distributeur
1 E TY SEGALL Ty Segall Drag City / Modulor
2 E H-BURNS Kid We Own The Summer Vietnam / Because
3 E GROUP DOUEH & CHEVEU Dakhla Sahara Session Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution
4 9 FRANCOIS VIROT Marginal Spots Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution
5 59 NARROW TERENCE Rumble-O-Rama Enkirama - Sounds Like Yeah ! / [PIAS]
6 27 KURSED Misophone H.Y.P / [PIAS]
7 18 BUMPKIN ISLAND All Was Bright Patchrock – Les Disques Normal / L’autre Distribution
8 E CHINESE MAN Shikantaza Chinese Man Records / Differ-Ant
9 E LE PEUPLE DE L’HERBE Stay Tuned Verycord / Warner
10 19 MARGARET CATCHER Singularity Mc-2 / L’autre Distribution
11 1 FAI BABA Sad And Horny Casbah Records - A Tree In A Field / L’autre Distrbution
12 E SHANNON WRIGHT Division Vicious Circle
13 E TRISTESSE CONTEMPORAINE Stop And Start Record Makers / Because
14 29 TINARIWEN Elwan Wedge / [PIAS]
15 6 FRUSTRATION Empires Of Shame Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution
16 43 BOTTLE NEXT Bad Horses Le Cri Du Charbon / Inouie Distribution
17 9 KATE TEMPEST Let Them Eat Chaos Caroline / Universal
18 E AQUASERGE Laisse Ca Etre Almost Musique / L’autre Distribution
19 61 ROPOPOROSE Kernel, Foreign Moons Yotanka / [PIAS]
20 3 WAX TAILOR By Any Beats Necessary Lab’ Oratoire / Believe Digital
21 4 TOTORRO Come To Mexico Recreation Center / Coop Breizh
22 E MNEMOTECHNIC Weapons A Tant Rêver Du Roi
23 13 JULIEN GASC Kiss Me,You Fool ! Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution
24 78 PONI HOAX Tropical Suite Pan European / Sony
25 E PISSED JEANS Why Love Now Sub Pop / [PIAS]
26 E YALTA CLUB Hybris Popes Autoproductions / Kunoreko
27 8 IT IT ANITA Agaaiin Luik Records
28 E BAJRAM BILI Remembered Waves Le Turc Mecanique – Another Record
29 5 ALBATROSS Nothing Belong To Us Autoproduction / Believe Digital
30 40 WINTER FAMILY South From Here Ici D’ailleurs / Differ-Ant
31 E SALLIE FORD Soul Sick Decca / Universal
32 E ZENZILE Elements Yotanka / Differ-Ant
33 51 THA TRICKAZ Cloud City Otodayo Records
34 7 GERARD BASTE Le Prince De La Vigne Drunk Money / Musicast
35 22 ZVAL Lonely Circus 122 Production
36 11 LISA LEBLANC Why You Wanna Leave Runaway Queen ? Tôt Ou Tard / Vf Musique
37 34 POGO CAR CRASH CONTROL Pogo Car Crash Control Panenka Music
38 E CHRISTINE Atom From Heart Mouton Noir Records
39 E THE KEYS Now Is Not A Good Time Another Record
40 82 KING BISCUIT Well, Well, Well Label Vibrant
41 E AL’TARBA La Nuit Se Lève Iot Records
42 15 THE LEMON TWIGS Do Hollywood 4ad – Beggars / Wagram
43 E ERZATZ Meian Jarring Effects / L’autre Distribution
44 E STE-PART Playground Stand High Records
45 E BIM BAM ORCHESTRA Break Your Border Mud Club
46 E LEIF VOLLEBEKK Twin Solitude Secret City / Bertus France
47 E PAUS Mitra Universal
48 E LAST NIGHT Friendly Fires Le Turc Mecanique
49 75 PUMPKIN & VINS DA CUERO Chimiq Mentallow / Musicast
50 E BONOBO Migration Ninja Tune / [PIAS]
51 E THE REBELS OF TIUJUANA #3 Le Pop Club Records
52 E WILLIAM Z VILLAIN William Z Villain Normandeep Blues Record
53 33 THE MARSHALS Les Courriers Sessions Freemount Records /Differ-Ant
54 41 THE WANTON BISHOPS Nowhere Everywhere Kartel Music
55 E DJÉ BALÈTI Moko Sirventés
56 E GRANDADDY Last Place Columbia - 30th Century Records / Sony
57 63 INVADERS Carnival Of Sounds Il Monstro / L’autre Distribution
58 14 DEAD HORSE ONE Season Of The Mist Requiem Pour Un Twister / Kartel Bertus
59 E THE SORE LOSERS Skydogs Ultra Elektrik Records
60 20 ELK ESKAPE Bow Autoproduction
61 13 THEO LAWRENCE AND THE HEARTS Sticky Icky Gentilly Potion / Believe Digital
62 23 RUBIN STEINER Vive L’electricité De La Pensée Humaine Platinum Records
63 32 DANNY BROWN Atrocity Exhibition Warp Records
64 42 PIERS FACCINI I Dreamed An Island Beating Drum / Zamora Productions
65 E BARBARA WELDENS Le Grand H De L’homme Printival / L’autre Distribution
66 E MENDELSON Sciences Politiques Ici D’ailleurs / Differ-Ant
67 17 CHROMB ! 1000 Dur Et Doux / Inouïe Distribution
68 80 DOT LEGACY To The Other Setalight Records
69 36 CHOUETTE You Don’t Know Why You Run Beast Records / Modulor
70 44 CATFISH Dohyo Troll’s Production / Musicast
71 53 HANNAH WILLIAMS & THE AFFIRMATIONS Late Nights & Heartbreak Record Kicks
72 E ANTILOOPS Lucid Dream ilona Records / L’autre Distribution
73 70 DUM SPIRO Hors Chant Contre Courant
74 81 GIRAFE & BRUNO GIRARD Panier Sur La Tête Discobole Records
75 E KLONE Unplugged Verycords / Warner
76 E BRACE ! BRACE ! Controlled Weirdness Howlin Banana Records – Teenage Hate Records
77 21 BRAIN DAMAGE Talk The Talk Jarring Effects / L’autre Distribution
78 E LES WAMPAS Evangélisti Verycords / Warner
79 49 JACK WHITE Acoustic Recordings 1998 – 2016 Xl Recordings - Beggars – Third Man Records / Wagram
80 E MOTHER’S CAKE No Rhyme No Reason Membran
81 E R-WAN Curling Chapter Two / Wagram
82 E SLEAFORD MODS English Tapas Rough Trade – Beggars / Wagram
83 25 PRETENDERS Alone Bmg
84 E LYRE LE TEMPS Prohibition Swing French Gramm
85 78 MOUNTAIN MEN Black Market Flowers Echo / [PIAS]
86 45 TRUPA TRUPA Headache Ici D’ailleurs / Differ-Ant
87 79 BE4T SLICER 5th Element Ba Zique
88 E PETER HARPER Peter Harper La Baleine
89 E LES MARQUISES A Night Full Of Collaspses Ici D’ailleurs / Differ-Ant
90 E PART COMPANY Seasons Green United Music
91 E PLAISIR VALLE Plaisir Valle Autoproduction
92 RE BALKAN BEAT BOX Shout It Out Digital Monkey
93 E THE MINNEAPOLIS URANIUM CLUB All Of Them Natural Static Shock Records
94 E BROR GUNNAR JANSSON And The Great Unknown Vol. 1 Normandeep Blues Record
95 RE TAIWAN MC Cool & Deadly Chinese Man Records / Differ-Ant
96 E RICH ROBIN Trigger Dooweet Agency
97 64 A TRIBE CALLED QUEST We Got It From Here… Jive Epic/Sony
98 E HOUSE OF WOLVES House Of Wolves Discolexique
99 RE BLACKBERRY SMOKE Like An Arrow Earache Records
100 E DARREN CROSS _Xantastic No Drum Records