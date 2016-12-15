FERALISTE - Décembre 2016
La synthèse des albums ou E.P. les plus diffusés sur les radios FERAROCK du 16 novembre au 15 décembre 2016.
En orange, les albums en partenariat avec la FERAROCK.
En jaune, les albums en entrée.
C = Classement / CP = Classement précédent / E = Entrée / RE = Ré-entrée
LES CHIFFRES CLES = 62 artistes francophones, 56 artistes français, 38 albums en partenariat avec la FERAROCK, 34 nouvelles entrées d’albums, 31 albums en première production.
C CP Artiste Album Label / Distributeur
1 E FAI BABA Sad And Horny Casbah Records / A Tree In A Field / L’autre Distrbution
2 37 GERARD BASTE Le Prince De La Vigne Drunk Money / Musicast
3 1 FRUSTRATION Empires Of Shame Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution
4 3 WAX TAILOR By Any Beats Necessary Lab’ Oratoire / Believe Digital
5 5 KATE TEMPEST Let Them Eat Chaos Caroline / Universal
6 13 SLAVES Take Control Mercury / Universal
7 E DEAD HORSE ONE Season Of The Mist Requiem Pour Un Twister / Kartel Bertus
8 38 LISA LEBLANC Why You Wanna Leave Runaway Queen ? Tôt Ou Tard / Vf Musique
9 E FRANCOIS VIROT Marginal Spots Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution
10 14 CHOUETTE You Don’t Know Why You Run Beast Records / Modulor
11 2 TOTORRO Come To Mexico Recreation Center / Coop Breizh
12 7 THE LEMON TWIGS Do Hollywood 4AD – Beggars / Wagram
13 99 JULIEN GASC Kiss Me,You Fool ! Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution
14 11 BRAIN DAMAGE Talk The Talk Jarring Effects / L’autre Distribution
15 20 RUBIN STEINER Vive L’electricité De La Pensée Humaine Platinum Records
16 E THEO LAWRENCE AND THE HEARTS Sticky Icky Gentilly Potion / Believe Digital / La Baleine
17 80 CHROMB ! 1000 Dur Et Doux / Inouïe Distribution
18 39 BRUIT QUI COURT Que La Nuit M’emporte Autoproduction
19 6 QUETZAL SNAKES Cult Of Deafstruction Transfuges / Modulor
20 61 ELK ESKAPE Bow Autoproduction
21 9 MOTORAMA Dialogues Talitres / Differ-Ant
22 4 THE PACK A.D. Positive Thinking Platinum Records
23 86 BALKAN BEAT BOX Shout It Out Digital Monkey
24 23 ACID ARAB Musique De France Crammed Discs
25 10 MOTHER OF TWO Being Nice Doesn’t Pay PIPO / La Baleine
26 8 JACK WHITE Acoustic Recordings 1998 – 2016 Xl Recordings - Beggars – Third Man Records / Wagram
27 12 CLINTON FEARON This Morning Boogie Brown Productions - Chapter Two Records / Wagram Music
28 24 PRETENDERS Alone BMG
29 43 SATE Red Black & Blue Cristal Records
30 44 TRUPA TRUPA Headache Ici D’ailleurs / Differ-Ant
31 E LES 38ÈMES RENCONTRES TRANS MUSICALES DE RENNES Compilation Association Trans Musicales
32 58 THE MARSHALS Les Courriers Sessions Freemount Records /Differ-Ant
33 15 7 WEEKS A Farewell To Dawn Overpowered Records
34 18 EAGLES GIFT An Astral Journey Wild Valley / Modulor
35 36 THE 1969 CLUB Ayahuasca Neon Citronnade / Modulor
36 E LAST TRAIN Fragile Barclay / Universal
37 90 D.D. DUMBO Utopia Defeated 4AD – Beggars / Wagram
38 16 CATFISH Dohyo Troll’s Production / Musicast
39 E D-FAZ With Brzowski Autoproduction
40 E BARS EN TRANS 2016 Compilation Bars En Trans
41 47 DUM SPIRO Hors Chant Contre Courant
42 E A TRIBE CALLED QUEST We Got It From Here… Jive Epic / Sony
43 E THE WANTON BISHOPS Nowhere Everywhere Kartel Music
44 22 JEAN DU VOYAGE Mantra Jarring Effects / L’autre Distribution
45 E IT IT ANITA Agaaiin Luik Records
46 55 VAGINA TOWN 11 Love Songs Kythibong Records
47 81 POWELL Sport Xl Recordings – Beggars / Wagram
48 68 DR(DR)ONE Dance W/ You Johnkôôl Records / Kuroneko
49 26 TAIWAN MC Cool & Deadly Chinese Man Records / Differ-Ant
50 40 VERSATIL MONSTER S/T Beast Records – Azbin Records / Modulor
51 27 STEVE ’N’ SEAGULLS Brothers In Farms Spinefarm / Universal
52 32 DANNY BROWN Atrocity Exhibition Warp Records
53 E PIERS FACCINI I Dreamed An Island Beating Drum / Zamora Productions
54 E FANGA Kaleidoscope Boomerang Records
55 E THE POP GROUP Honeymoon On Mars Freaks R Us
56 56 BLACK FOXXES I’m Not Well Caroline / Universal
57 17 MR OIZO All Wet Ed Banger Records / Because Music
58 E WINTER FAMILY South From Here Ici D’ailleurs / Differ-Ant
59 E LEE FIELDS & THE EXPRESSIONS Special Night Big Crown Records
60 41 LES DEUXLUXES Springtime Devil Bonsound / Idol
61 46 PETHROL Figures La Ruche – Le Label / Cd1d
62 21 ELECTRIC ELECTRIC III Murailles Music / Kythibong
63 E NOISERV A.V.O. Naïve
64 70 POGO CAR CRASH CONTROL S/T Panenka Music
65 25 KALEO A/B Elektra (NEK)
66 29 MANU LANVIN AND THE DEVIL BLUES Blues Booze And Rock ’N’ Roll Verycords / Warner
67 31 LA FEMME Mystère Barclay / Universal
68 33 THE FRIGHTNRS Nothing More To Say Daptone Records
69 28 FAIR 2017 Compilation Le Fair
70 71 LUCY DACUS No Burden Matador – Beggars / Wagram
71 RE THEE OH SEES A Weird Exits Castle Face Records
72 E AWIR LEON Giants Nowadays Records
73 42 WARPAINT Heads Up Rough Trade – Beggars / Wagram
74 52 MELL Deprime & Collation Art Disco / L’autre Distribution
75 50 ALAN CORBEL That City Megalux Productions / Wiseband
76 E THE ANGRY CATS Outmonster The Monster Nidstång
77 E MOUNTAIN MEN Black Market Flowers Echo / [PIAS]
78 E PONI HOAX Tropical Suite Pan European / Sony
79 34 THE LIMIÑANAS Malamore Because Music
80 RE EXPLODED VIEW S/T Sacred Bones Records
81 E ARIES Adieu Or Die La Castanya / K Records
82 60 DEAD OBIES Gesawtkunstwerk Bonsound / Idol
83 91 M.I.A. AIM Polydor / Universal
84 E GLORIA In Excelsis Stereo Howlin Banana Records
85 88 JACQUES DUVALL Je Ne Me Prends Plus Pour Dieu Freaksville Records
86 E BOTTLE NEXT Bad Horses Le Cri Du Charbon / Inouie Distribution
87 E BARBAGALLO Grand Chien Arista France / Sony
88 E G. BONSON Away From The Flow The French Touch Connection
89 57 PIXIES Head Carrier Pixies Music / [PIAS]
90 E RADIO KAIZMAN S/T Autoproduction
91 E CORBEAUX Kind Words Corbeaux Rock
92 E GHOST Popestar Loma Vista Recordings
93 30 DIE ANTWOORD Mount Ninji And Da Nice Time Kid Zef Records
94 E HER Her Live Tape #1 Barclay / Universal
95 48 MAGNETIC ENSEMBLE Victory m/2L* / [PIAS]
96 83 DUB FX Thinking Clear Membran / Sony Music
97 E CANCEL THE APOCALYPSE Our Own Democracy Autoproduction
98 E THE IMPERIAL CROWNS The Calling DixieFrog Records
99 E KURSED Misophone H.Y.P / [PIAS]
100 53 DAN SAN Shelter Yotanka / [PIAS]