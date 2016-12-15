FERALISTE - Décembre 2016

C CP Artiste Album Label / Distributeur

1 E FAI BABA Sad And Horny Casbah Records / A Tree In A Field / L’autre Distrbution

2 37 GERARD BASTE Le Prince De La Vigne Drunk Money / Musicast

3 1 FRUSTRATION Empires Of Shame Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution

4 3 WAX TAILOR By Any Beats Necessary Lab’ Oratoire / Believe Digital

5 5 KATE TEMPEST Let Them Eat Chaos Caroline / Universal

6 13 SLAVES Take Control Mercury / Universal

7 E DEAD HORSE ONE Season Of The Mist Requiem Pour Un Twister / Kartel Bertus

8 38 LISA LEBLANC Why You Wanna Leave Runaway Queen ? Tôt Ou Tard / Vf Musique

9 E FRANCOIS VIROT Marginal Spots Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution

10 14 CHOUETTE You Don’t Know Why You Run Beast Records / Modulor

11 2 TOTORRO Come To Mexico Recreation Center / Coop Breizh

12 7 THE LEMON TWIGS Do Hollywood 4AD – Beggars / Wagram

13 99 JULIEN GASC Kiss Me,You Fool ! Born Bad Records / L’autre Distribution

14 11 BRAIN DAMAGE Talk The Talk Jarring Effects / L’autre Distribution

15 20 RUBIN STEINER Vive L’electricité De La Pensée Humaine Platinum Records

16 E THEO LAWRENCE AND THE HEARTS Sticky Icky Gentilly Potion / Believe Digital / La Baleine

17 80 CHROMB ! 1000 Dur Et Doux / Inouïe Distribution

18 39 BRUIT QUI COURT Que La Nuit M’emporte Autoproduction

19 6 QUETZAL SNAKES Cult Of Deafstruction Transfuges / Modulor

20 61 ELK ESKAPE Bow Autoproduction

21 9 MOTORAMA Dialogues Talitres / Differ-Ant

22 4 THE PACK A.D. Positive Thinking Platinum Records

23 86 BALKAN BEAT BOX Shout It Out Digital Monkey

24 23 ACID ARAB Musique De France Crammed Discs

25 10 MOTHER OF TWO Being Nice Doesn’t Pay PIPO / La Baleine

26 8 JACK WHITE Acoustic Recordings 1998 – 2016 Xl Recordings - Beggars – Third Man Records / Wagram

27 12 CLINTON FEARON This Morning Boogie Brown Productions - Chapter Two Records / Wagram Music

28 24 PRETENDERS Alone BMG

29 43 SATE Red Black & Blue Cristal Records

30 44 TRUPA TRUPA Headache Ici D’ailleurs / Differ-Ant

31 E LES 38ÈMES RENCONTRES TRANS MUSICALES DE RENNES Compilation Association Trans Musicales

32 58 THE MARSHALS Les Courriers Sessions Freemount Records /Differ-Ant

33 15 7 WEEKS A Farewell To Dawn Overpowered Records

34 18 EAGLES GIFT An Astral Journey Wild Valley / Modulor

35 36 THE 1969 CLUB Ayahuasca Neon Citronnade / Modulor

36 E LAST TRAIN Fragile Barclay / Universal

37 90 D.D. DUMBO Utopia Defeated 4AD – Beggars / Wagram

38 16 CATFISH Dohyo Troll’s Production / Musicast

39 E D-FAZ With Brzowski Autoproduction

40 E BARS EN TRANS 2016 Compilation Bars En Trans

41 47 DUM SPIRO Hors Chant Contre Courant

42 E A TRIBE CALLED QUEST We Got It From Here… Jive Epic / Sony

43 E THE WANTON BISHOPS Nowhere Everywhere Kartel Music

44 22 JEAN DU VOYAGE Mantra Jarring Effects / L’autre Distribution

45 E IT IT ANITA Agaaiin Luik Records

46 55 VAGINA TOWN 11 Love Songs Kythibong Records

47 81 POWELL Sport Xl Recordings – Beggars / Wagram

48 68 DR(DR)ONE Dance W/ You Johnkôôl Records / Kuroneko

49 26 TAIWAN MC Cool & Deadly Chinese Man Records / Differ-Ant

50 40 VERSATIL MONSTER S/T Beast Records – Azbin Records / Modulor

51 27 STEVE ’N’ SEAGULLS Brothers In Farms Spinefarm / Universal

52 32 DANNY BROWN Atrocity Exhibition Warp Records

53 E PIERS FACCINI I Dreamed An Island Beating Drum / Zamora Productions

54 E FANGA Kaleidoscope Boomerang Records

55 E THE POP GROUP Honeymoon On Mars Freaks R Us

56 56 BLACK FOXXES I’m Not Well Caroline / Universal

57 17 MR OIZO All Wet Ed Banger Records / Because Music

58 E WINTER FAMILY South From Here Ici D’ailleurs / Differ-Ant

59 E LEE FIELDS & THE EXPRESSIONS Special Night Big Crown Records

60 41 LES DEUXLUXES Springtime Devil Bonsound / Idol

61 46 PETHROL Figures La Ruche – Le Label / Cd1d

62 21 ELECTRIC ELECTRIC III Murailles Music / Kythibong

63 E NOISERV A.V.O. Naïve

64 70 POGO CAR CRASH CONTROL S/T Panenka Music

65 25 KALEO A/B Elektra (NEK)

66 29 MANU LANVIN AND THE DEVIL BLUES Blues Booze And Rock ’N’ Roll Verycords / Warner

67 31 LA FEMME Mystère Barclay / Universal

68 33 THE FRIGHTNRS Nothing More To Say Daptone Records

69 28 FAIR 2017 Compilation Le Fair

70 71 LUCY DACUS No Burden Matador – Beggars / Wagram

71 RE THEE OH SEES A Weird Exits Castle Face Records

72 E AWIR LEON Giants Nowadays Records

73 42 WARPAINT Heads Up Rough Trade – Beggars / Wagram

74 52 MELL Deprime & Collation Art Disco / L’autre Distribution

75 50 ALAN CORBEL That City Megalux Productions / Wiseband

76 E THE ANGRY CATS Outmonster The Monster Nidstång

77 E MOUNTAIN MEN Black Market Flowers Echo / [PIAS]

78 E PONI HOAX Tropical Suite Pan European / Sony

79 34 THE LIMIÑANAS Malamore Because Music

80 RE EXPLODED VIEW S/T Sacred Bones Records

81 E ARIES Adieu Or Die La Castanya / K Records

82 60 DEAD OBIES Gesawtkunstwerk Bonsound / Idol

83 91 M.I.A. AIM Polydor / Universal

84 E GLORIA In Excelsis Stereo Howlin Banana Records

85 88 JACQUES DUVALL Je Ne Me Prends Plus Pour Dieu Freaksville Records

86 E BOTTLE NEXT Bad Horses Le Cri Du Charbon / Inouie Distribution

87 E BARBAGALLO Grand Chien Arista France / Sony

88 E G. BONSON Away From The Flow The French Touch Connection

89 57 PIXIES Head Carrier Pixies Music / [PIAS]

90 E RADIO KAIZMAN S/T Autoproduction

91 E CORBEAUX Kind Words Corbeaux Rock

92 E GHOST Popestar Loma Vista Recordings

93 30 DIE ANTWOORD Mount Ninji And Da Nice Time Kid Zef Records

94 E HER Her Live Tape #1 Barclay / Universal

95 48 MAGNETIC ENSEMBLE Victory m/2L* / [PIAS]

96 83 DUB FX Thinking Clear Membran / Sony Music

97 E CANCEL THE APOCALYPSE Our Own Democracy Autoproduction

98 E THE IMPERIAL CROWNS The Calling DixieFrog Records

99 E KURSED Misophone H.Y.P / [PIAS]